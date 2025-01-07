Crude Oil Forecast: Spotlight on China

Crude Oil Forecast: Crude oil trends entered 2025 on a positive note, driven by holiday traffic and China’s commitments to economic stimulus and rising oil demand expectations. Despite Trump’s bearish oil agenda, China’s economic metrics remain a focal point in 2025, following its significant contribution to OPEC’s supply quota restrictions in 2024.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:34 AM
Oil_rig
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Article Outline

  • Key Events: Chinese Data, Inventories, and Ceasefire Agreements
  • Crude Oil Technical Analysis: 3-Day Time Frame
  • Technical Analysis (TA) Tip: Fibonacci Extensions 

Crude oil began 2025 with positive momentum, bolstered by holiday traffic and optimism around China’s economic stimulus measures. These factors offset concerns stemming from Trump’s bearish energy agenda. The development of China’s economic policies remains in the spotlight after its pivotal role in OPEC’s 2024 supply quota restrictions.

Referring to my 2025 oil outlook, oil prices this year are set to be shaped by a mix of competing forces: China’s economic strategies, Trump’s energy policies, OPEC’s decisions, geopolitical conflicts, and the ongoing global shift toward clean energy.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

While the market is currently range-bound, it is recording gains on the back of improved demand expectations fueled by holiday traffic and China’s economic pledges. However, the primary trend remains bearish.

Key Events to Watch

China

Inflation Data: CPI and PPI figures on Thursday

Next Week: Data on loan prime rates, new Chinese loans and foreign direct investments, both of which are near decade lows.

Inventories

Inventories have been in deficit since November, driven by holiday traffic and strong seasonal demand. Inventories will be watched on Wednesday for any shift in sentiment given the end of the holiday season

OPEC and IEA Reports

Next Week: Market focus will be on the aftermath of OPEC’s fifth consecutive downward revision of oil demand and prices in December 2024

2025 Outlook

The outlook for 2025 remains uncertain amid the upcoming Trump presidency, marked by sharp divergences in trade policies, geopolitics, and economic stimulus measures. These factors are likely to lead the Federal Reserve and central banks toward cautious monetary stances, including further rate reductions to balance inflation risks.

Geopolitical tensions also remain a critical factor, with the Middle East ceasefire yet to reach a stable resolution. This uncertainty supports commodities like gold and keeps oil positioned as a hedging tool, maintaining upward pressure on its valuation.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Crude Oil Forecast: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil: USOIL_2025-01-07_12-58-25

Source: Tradingview

Bullish sentiment has lifted oil prices above the $72 resistance level, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), and the 3-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) above its moving average and neutral zone, reinforcing a short-term positive bias on the chart.

However, overall price action remains constrained within the down trending channel extending from 2023 highs. A decisive close above $78.30 is required to confirm a shift to a sustained upward trend, with potential resistance targets at $84, $87, and $95.

On the downside, aligning with the broader downtrend since the 2022 highs, the major support zone lies below $72, within the $68–$64 range, which has held as key support since December 2021. A clear close below $64 could trigger further declines toward $60, $55, and $49 in extreme scenarios.

TA Tip: Fibonacci Extension Tool

If price action successfully breaks out above the defined down trending channel and the $78.30 high, the Fibonacci extension tool can be applied. The May 2023 low, September 2023 high, and September 2024 low can be used as reference points to project the next potential highs for crude oil. Fibonacci levels aligning with previous support/resistance points can be inserted in the forecasting equation. 

Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Follow on X: @Rh_waves

YouTube: Forex.com

Related tags: Crude Oil China Technical analysis Inventories

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:44 AM
How futures traders were positioned at the end of 2024: COT report
Today 12:36 AM
A Tops Down Technical Look at the USD After Largest Quarterly Gain Since 2015
Yesterday 09:08 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Defends 2022 Low
Yesterday 07:55 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Pulls Back Ahead of 2024 High
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Consolidation Triangle
Yesterday 05:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
Oil Market (WTI): The Next Bullish Opportunity in 2025?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
December 29, 2024 08:30 PM
    Oil extraction
    2025 Crude Oil Outlook Technical Preview
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 24, 2024 04:00 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 15, 2024 01:00 PM
        Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        December 12, 2024 09:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.