Crude Oil Forecast: Inventory Increase vs PCE Data

Crude Oil Forecast: latest inventory data surged up and oil prices are still ranging near 2-month highs

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 12:03 PM
Oil rig in the sea
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Crude oil inventories recorded a positive change of 3.6 million barrels, compared to the previous decrease of 2.5 million barrels
  • Oil charts are maintaining a tight trading range for the seventh consecutive day
  • Markets are anticipating disinflation data to continue with easing PCE metrics

Why is the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) the Fed’s favored inflation gauge over the CPI?

  • It includes a wider range of goods and services
  • It better captures changes in consumer spending patterns and preferences
  • It updates over time, providing a more accurate and consistent measure of inflation

How can the PCE data affect oil prices?

As market anticipations lead the trends, a decrease in inflation metrics can have a positive demand outlook for oil prices, as the trend of contractionary policies would be considered to start its reversal.

The market is eagerly waiting for the latest PCE data to align with a disinflationary trend, alongside the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which could increase the likelihood of a potential rate cut in September.

According to CME Fed Watch Tool, the higher share of rate projections for September is biased towards a rate cut: 

Crude Oil Forecast target-rate-probabilitie

Probability rates may shift after the PCE data release, with the market ready to react to the Fed’s next moves.

Disappointing results could lead the market to reduce expectations of two rate cuts this year, potentially pausing the anticipated economic stimulus through easing monetary policies.

Crude Oil Forecast: USOIL – 4 Hour Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

 Crude Oil Forecast USOIL_2024-06-27_14-30-38

Source: Trading view

From a 4-hour perspective, the latest consolidation appears poised for a breakout. The advantage of consolidations is that they often predict potential targets in the breakout direction.

The possible pattern here can be a diamond, a pattern which combines a broadening pattern and contracting pattern simultaneously. Given a confirmed breakout direction for the oil prices beyond the consolidation:

  • A break below 80 can meet a potential support near the 79 zone
  • A break above 82 can meet a potential resistance near the 84.50 – 85 price range

Despite the recent surge in crude oil inventory data and the anticipated decline in U.S. GDP, oil remains at its two-month highs, awaiting the next fundamental push to continue its trends.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal CMT

 

Related tags: Oil Core PCE Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
China A50 futures: oversold and primed for a bounce?
Today 03:39 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 SPI futures: Two breakouts, one failure and ample reversal risk
Today 01:22 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: Intervention risk elevated on US dollar bullish break
Yesterday 11:53 PM
Gold Forecast: Why XAU/USD Selling Could Accelerate if $2275 Gives Way
Yesterday 07:30 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ falls as treasury yields rise
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Forecast: Analysis Update
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 08:57 AM
    Oil extraction
    EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 25, 2024 08:48 AM
      US_flag_NYC
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Friday's inflation data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 24, 2024 01:15 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of PMI data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 21, 2024 01:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.