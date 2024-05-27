Crude oil, copper bounce as commodity rally resumes before US inflation report

The rout in commodity prices didn’t last long, as expected, with dip buyers emerging late last week to take advantage of better entry levels. Crude and copper look particularly constructive following the recent bounce.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:38 AM
Quarry and various stones
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Corrective rebound in commodity prices extends on Monday
  • Copper finds buyers at the intersection of two technical support levels
  • Buying dips in WTI crude oil below $76.80 has been fruitful

Commodities bounce in holiday trade

The rout in commodity prices didn’t last long, as expected, with dip buyers emerging late last week to take advantage of better entry levels. Crude and copper look particularly constructive following the recent bounce.

With almost no new fundamental news to look at with public holidays in the United States and United Kingdom to start the week, traders are having to lean heavily on price action and sentiment for direction.

Copper buoyed by bullish forecasts, technicals

For copper, despite Chinese smelters continuing to churn out product at near record rates, sentiment remains extremely elevated, helped by bullish forecasts from prominent investors such as Jeff Currie, former Global Head of Commodities Research at Goldman Sachs.

The price action has turned positive on COMEX recently, bouncing strongly from the intersection of horizontal support at $4.746 and uptrend dating back to early April. While low volumes underpinned the move, typically a sign that warrants caution, that reflects public holidays in the United States and United Kingdom. Importantly, the rebound is consistent with the broader trend seen this year.

copper may 28

Considering the price action, buying dips is preferred to selling rallies in the near-term. For those keen to follow suit, any pullbacks towards $4.77 would provide a decent entry point, allowing for a stop loss to be placed either below the uptrend or horizontal support at $4.746.

Potential trade targets include $5.02 or the record high of $5.20 set last week. In between, resistance may be encountered around $4.852, where the price did work either side of earlier in May. Should no dip be forthcoming, traders could consider buying a break of $4.852 with a stop loss order below for protection. Trade targets would be the same as those mentioned above.

WTI bears unwilling to take on the 200-week MA

As flagged in a trade idea late last week, buying WTI crude oil below $76.80 proved yet again to be a solid trade with the price rebounding strongly either side of the weekend. While volumes have been weak, again reflecting key markets being closed for public holidays, the latest bounce has taken WTI through downtrend resistance dating back to the highs struck in April. With RSI breaking its downtrend simultaneously, the bearish picture looks to be shifting more positively.

Following the downtrend break, traders looking to initiate longs could buy at these levels targeting a move back to the 200-day moving average, although the preference would be to look for a pullback below $78 to improve the risk-reward of the trade. A stop loss below Monday’s low around $77.70 would offer protection against reversal.

crude may 28

Near-term, any indication of gasoline demand in the US over the Memorial Day long weekend could be influential on both upstream and downstream prices before key inflation data is released in the US on Friday, the latter likely to set the tone for the US dollar and US interest rate outlook into early June. From there, attention will be on the virtual OPEC+ meeting held on June 2 where it’s expected the cartel will extend existing supply curbs.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Copper WTI Crude Oil Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200 drift higher ahead of AU retail sales: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:05 PM
Significant trading volumes on the VIX hints at cycle low: COT report
Yesterday 04:28 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: May 26, 2024
May 26, 2024 08:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Key inflation data in focus
May 26, 2024 02:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
May 25, 2024 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Three Reasons the BOJ Won’t Intervene in USD/JPY Again
May 25, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Copper articles

gold_05
Gold, silver, copper hit by higher rates, stretched positioning, bias remains to buy dips
By:
David Scutt
May 22, 2024 11:53 PM
    Forex trading
    USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 20, 2024 04:04 AM
      Uptrend
      Copper outlook: Metal sets for potential rally
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 30, 2023 12:15 PM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        Copper strength signaling stronger Yuan
        By:
        January 11, 2023 04:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.