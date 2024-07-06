Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was slightly off its best levels but remained on track to close higher for the fourth consecutive week as of late Friday. In the week ahead, keep an eye on crude inventories and consumer inflation data from the US.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:00 AM
Oil_rig
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was slightly off its best levels but remained on track to close higher for the fourth consecutive week as of late Friday. This crude oil analysis highlights that the rally continued despite a mixed US jobs report US jobs report, which weakened the dollar and left investors uncertain about the health of the US consumer and oil demand. This comes after a large 12.2-million-barrel drawdown in US oil stocks we saw in mid-week. That helped to reduce demand concerns that had been highlighted by weakness in factory data in the US and Germany. In the week ahead, investors will want to keep an eye on inventories data to see whether the most recent drop was just an anomaly or whether more oil will be drawn from inventories. If we see more drawdowns, then this should further support the oil price recovery. In addition, we will have some key US data in the form of CPI and UoM Consumer Sentiment to look forward to.

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in H2 2024

Crude oil analysis: technical factors and levels to watch

 

WTI has now reached a key resistance area circa $84.00. Here, a bearish trend line going back to September 2023 comes into play. A potential breakout could be on the cards, should the market become more confident next week about a tighter oil market in H2. A clean breakout above $84.00 could target the April high at $87.29 next. Support comes in at $82.61, which marks the previous week’s high, followed by May’s high at $80.63.

 

crude oil analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

Crude oil analysis: A word or two on US presidential race and oil prices

 

We all know Joe Biden was anti-oil, promising to end drilling on public lands and under his leadership in the first 18 months in office, the smallest amount of public land for drilling was leased since the early 1950s. Yet, production of oil hit a record, and outpaced the Trump administration in approving new drilling permits. So, his mixed-bag policies does worry some climate-centric voters, something which the next Democratic leader will want to address in their election campaign if Biden were to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. That may boost the party’s chances of winning the election as oil-supporter Trump is leading currently in the polls. So, the reaction of oil should be a positive one if the odds of another Democratic US president rises as a result of Biden dropping out.

 

Conclusion

 

In summary, WTI crude oil's performance remains robust despite mixed economic signals. Key technical levels and inventory data will be crucial in determining the short-term direction of oil prices. Additionally, the political landscape in the US, particularly the presidential race, could significantly influence future oil price movements. Investors should stay informed about these factors to navigate the volatile crude oil market effectively.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Crude Oil US Crude Oil WTI US Election Trade Ideas Energy

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
Yesterday 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
Yesterday 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
Yesterday 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
Yesterday 08:05 AM
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:23 AM
AUD/USD: Zoom out if in doubt for signals on directional risks
Yesterday 03:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Research
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 09:20 AM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    Crude Oil Update: Geo-political Risks vs FOMC Policies
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 2, 2024 08:27 AM
      Crude_oil_USD
      Convergence of key levels provides major test for crude oil bulls
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 17, 2024 10:52 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil forecast: WTI breaks out
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 17, 2024 03:57 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.