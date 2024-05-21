Crude Oil Analysis: Rates and Inventories

WTI Analysis: Oil has been trading within a consistent range across the month of May

Crude Oil inventories have declined for two consecutive weeks, pausing the nearly two-month downtrend

Higher rates for longer threaten oil demand potential

Bearish sentiment is looming on oil charts with demand potential in question amid the wait for further inflation cooling statistics. FOMC member speeches followed by the release of FOMC minutes are eagerly waited for insights into the future of monetary policies. These insights translate directly into the demand potential reflected on oil charts. For the third consecutive week, Oil is trading back near the 77-zone, with crude oil inventories poised to influence either a trend continuation or reversal on Wednesday.

Currently, oil is experiencing its largest yearly correction, with double bottom support indicated by recent lows near the 76.80 and 76.50 lows consecutively. These levels serve as critical support barriers prior to further downtrends.

Crude Oil Analysis: USOIL - Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale