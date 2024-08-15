Crude Oil Analysis: Increasing Inventories Halt 6-Week Streak

Crude Oil Analysis: After a six-week streak of lower-than-expected drops in U.S. crude oil inventories, the latest increase has reversed the upward momentum, pulling prices away from the $80 threshold and down toward the $76 zone. A stronger dollar is adding further pressures on the oil chart, yet geopolitical risks continue to cast a shadow over the market's outlook.

By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 15, 2024 2:02 PM
Crude_oil_USD
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events Influencing Oil Prices

  • New Chinese Loans: New Loan rates in China have retested 15-year lows, signaling continued economic challenges
  • Crude Oil Inventories: U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels, surpassing expectations and exerting downward pressure on oil prices.
  • U.S. Dollar Strength: Positive U.S. retail sales and a decline in unemployment claims have strengthened the U.S. dollar, adding additional pressure on oil prices
  • FOMC Member Speeches: Upcoming speeches by FOMC members Musalem and Harker are anticipated to influence market sentiment regarding the September monetary policy decision.

Impact of U.S. CPI and Inventory Data

Despite a downtick in the annual U.S. CPI inflation towards 2021 levels, which increased expectations of a 25 basis points rate cut in September, there has been no positive impact on oil prices. The rise in U.S. crude oil inventories broke the positive six-week streak of inventory declines, further dampening the outlook for oil.

Global Demand and China's Economic Concerns

From a global demand perspective, the significant drop in new Chinese loans to levels last seen in 2015 has heightened concerns about the Chinese economy. This development has added further bearish pressure on oil, as China is a major consumer of crude.



Looking Ahead

The market is closely watching upcoming speeches by FOMC members, which could introduce volatility depending on their outlook for the September monetary policy decision. Previous remarks have emphasized the need for more data to clarify the economic outlook, and insights from the latest CPI and retail sales figures are eagerly anticipated.

Technical Outlook

Crude Oil Analysis: USOIL – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Analysis: USOIL_2024-08-15_16-44-22

Source: Trading view

Crude oil recently rebounded from the mid-zone of a parallel channel that has been extending from the top of nearly two years of consolidation. The price met resistance at the 80 barrier, prompting a bearish correction in alignment with OPEC's bearish projections for oil prices through the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. After reaching a high of 79.69, oil prices have retreated towards the 76 level. Key support levels to watch are 74.70, 73.20, and 71.40.

With geo-political tensions in the market background, bullish spikes should also be considered and expected. A break above the 80-barrier is expected to realign with levels 81.50 and 83.40 respectively.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @Rh_waves


Economic Calendar

