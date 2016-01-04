Crude Iran Saudi tensions pose little risk to oil production

Crude has had a volatile session in this first trading day of 2016. Both oil contracts started on the front foot before turning lower in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 4, 2016 6:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude has had a volatile session in this first trading day of 2016. Both oil contracts started on the front foot before turning lower in the second half of the day, as traders responded to the headlines concerning Iran and Saudi Arabia. The latest news according to the BBC is that a number of Saudi’s allies including Bahrain and Sudan have joined diplomatic action against Tehran. This comes after Saudi’s embassy was attacked in Tehran in response to the execution of Shia Muslim cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr. The key takeaway point here is that this has increased tensions between the Sunnis and the Shias in the Middle East, but without a significant deterioration of the situation it is unlikely to impact oil production. The rising tensions between Saudi and Iran may however further compromise their relationship within the OPEC which could mean even less coordination going forward. But this will only further cement Saudi’s strategy of keeping OPEC’s taps open as Iran will no doubt boost its production when more Western sanctions are relaxed. Therefore, although geopolitical risks may have increased in the region, oil prices are unlikely to show significant reaction at this stage. This may be why oil prices were unable to maintain their earlier gains. Added to this was the weakness in manufacturing PMI data from China overnight, which points to slowing demand growth from the world’s second largest oil consumer.

Last month saw Brent oil momentarily fell below the December 2008 low of $36.20. Although it has repeatedly bounced back from this level, so far none of the key short-term resistances have been broken down. So the pressure remains and we wouldn’t be surprised if it started its descent towards $30 a barrel next. Some of the key near term resistance levels for Brent include $39.00, $40.00 and $42.20. For oil to stage a comeback these levels would need to be taken out soon.

WTI has likewise failed to break its own key short term resistance at $37.75, a level which was previously support. At this stage, a decisive break above here is needed in order to end the very short term bearish bias. But the RSI is in the state of a bullish divergence, which suggests that the bearish momentum may be fading.  IF WTI goes on to break higher, it will still have to face resistance levels such as $40.00 and $42.00. Only a decisive break above the latter would be deemed a bullish outcome. In the more likely scenario, US oil may drop to test the lower trend of a potential wedge pattern around the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $34.15 next. The December 2008 low comes in at $32.40, followed by the psychologically-important $30 handle next.

16.01.04 brent 16.01.04 wti

Related tags: Brent China Crude Oil Iran Oil Saudi Arabia WTI

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.