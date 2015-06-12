Crude excess oil supply outweighing brighter demand prospects

Crude oil has given back a good chunk of the gains made earlier in the week. Oil prices have started to fall from Wednesday afternoon […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 12, 2015 1:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil has given back a good chunk of the gains made earlier in the week. Oil prices have started to fall from Wednesday afternoon as traders took profit ahead of the official crude oil supply data later that day.  As you may be already aware, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude stocks decreased by a good 6.8 million barrels last week, meaning they have now fallen for the sixth time in as many weeks. Gasoline inventories also fell sharply, pointing to a strong start to the US driving season as motorists take advantage of “cheaper” fuel prices. Indeed refineries processed crude at a nearly record-high rate. But despite all this good news, WTI has not been able to extend its gains on Wednesday afternoon. Part of the reason is that the American Petroleum Institute (API) had already reported similar numbers on Tuesday evening, so most of the good news was already priced in.

Traders were also cautious ahead of the monthly crude oil report from the International Energy Administration (IEA), after the EIA’s report had predicted a small rise in oil demand for 2015 of 20,000 barrels per day to 1.25m b/d.  While the IEA also raised its demand forecasts – to 1.4m b/d, no less – the report conveyed a more bearish outlook as it said global oil production growth was “exceptionally high” despite signs of a slowdown in non-OPEC supply, notably in the US. Last week, the OPEC agreed to maintain its 30 mb/d production quota unchanged for another six months. But according to the IEA, the cartel pumped more than 1m b/d above this target for three consecutive months. The largest OPEC producers are leaving the taps wide open, with Saudi, Iraq and the UEA all pumping at record monthly rates in May.

The oil market surplus could hit new highs if Iran were allowed to make a full return to the market, with the deadline for the nuclear agreement, set for June 30, just a couple of weeks away now. It is also worth remembering that if prices start to rise more markedly then US shale oil companies may well ramp up production once more. This shouldn’t be too difficult to achieve as the infrastructure is already there. Thus the global supply surplus may remain in place for a lot longer than some might expect. This therefore could provide a firm ceiling to prices in the medium term.

In the short term, however, the brighter demand outlook and the recent sharp falls in crude stocks, combined with a slightly weaker US dollar, could provide oil some support.

From a technical point of view, both the major crude contracts have pulled away after testing key resistance levels in mid-week. WTI has once again stalled around that $61.70 mark where it had struggled previously. Some bullish traders may have decided to book profit there and this alone may have exerted some pressure on prices, so it remains to be seen whether a closing break above $61.70 could be achieved later on today or early next week. If seen, the bulls may then aim for the early May high of $62.55 as their next target. Thereafter, the 200-day moving average comes in around $63.00, followed by the Fibonacci extension levels of the most recent downswing at $64.20 and $66.30. The long-term 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the swing from June 2014 comes in at $67.10. Meanwhile support could be provided around the psychological $60 handle or further lower around $58.00 where the 50-day moving average converges with the bullish trend line. For as long at this level holds as support the near-term technical outlook would remain bullish.  If broken then a move towards $54.00 could get underway next week.

Meanwhile Brent has failed to break above its 61.8% Fibonacci level of the most recent downswing at $66.30. If it eventually breaks above here then we could see the London-based oil contract make a move towards the May high at $69.60 where it will also meet the 200-day moving average. Thus the potential for a double top reversal around that level is there. So far however, the developing bullish trend line has managed to hold firm after several tests, while a shorter-term bear trend has also broken down. Like WTI, for as long as price remains above the bullish trend line, our near-term technical outlook on Brent will correspondingly remain bullish.

 

15.06.12 wti - FAWAD

 

 

15.06.12 brent - FAWAD

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.