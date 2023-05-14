﻿

Commitment of traders report (COT):

The commitment of traders (COT) report shows how large speculators are positioned across futures markets on the CME exchange.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 14, 2023 9:02 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment EUR/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY Gold Oil

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
Today 04:00 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Geopolitical risks, AU and US inflation in focus
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold outlook: Metal continues to defy gravity, but how long?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX steady with Middle East tensions & Netflix in focus
April 19, 2024 01:23 PM
US dollar analysis: EUR/USD and USD/JPY remain in sharp focus - Forex Friday
April 19, 2024 12:00 PM
USD/JPY 155 in focus around US inflation, BOJ meeting: The Week Ahead
April 19, 2024 06:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

Close-up of market chart
US dollar, yen, VIX, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report – April 15, 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
April 15, 2024 12:48 AM
    Research
    US dollar, EUR/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 8, 2024 03:35 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD net-short exposure reached a record high last week: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 25, 2024 01:30 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD hints at sentiment extreme ahead of BOE, FOMC: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 17, 2024 11:57 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.