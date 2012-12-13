Copper Raises Questions

Copper, known as the PhD in Economics for its track record in foretelling economic growth is up 7% so far this year, well below the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 13, 2012 8:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Copper, known as the PhD in Economics for its track record in foretelling economic growth is up 7% so far this year, well below the 16%, 15% and 8% attained by silver, platinum and gold respectively. But it has outperformed all grades of oil over the same period, yet not natural gas. Interestingly, copper’s YTD performance is almost equal to its 9% performance of the last six months, which is when it began robust recovery following a poor March-May performance. That period, coincided with escalating headwinds in Greece, weakening macro data from China and a broad erosion in commodities, coming to a head in May.

All eyes will be on China for copper’s next move. Slowing exports from weak foreign demand dragged overall GDP by 1%. Chinese investment has peaked at 50% of GDP, similar to the level by most large economist during peacetime. And despite rising Capex, its contribution to investments may not always rise if physical capital is so substantial in sizeThis may explain why the potential for faster growth is rather fragile–even in the case of a new stimulus package. The IMF forecast China to grow at a modest 8.2% in 2013, higher than the 7.8% projected for 2012, but well below the +10% average of the 2000s.  Yet as China’s indicators appear to have stabilized, reports of a looming stimulus package have eased for now.

Whether the lack of a spending package was attributed to the uncertainty with regards to the next shift in political power, or simply a question of economic improvement remains to be seen. Yet China’s new (lower) growth trajectory is unlikely to reverse anytime soon, and copper may have to deal with a “New Chinese Normal”.

Chinese economists expect copper consumption grow at its slowest pace in 16 years. Even the copper giants are retrenching. Copper giants such as BHP and Rio Tinto expect long term price declines, while US-based Freeport-McMoran decided to venture into oil.

Copper’s technicals may appear to be showing a bearish Head and Shoulder formation, best seen on the weekly chart. A rising neckline may not be the most convincing component of this formation, neither the higher right shoulder. A rally and a monthly close above $8,800 would be required to shake off the thereat of the H&S formation. Yet, support appears to be holding firmly above the 200-week moving average, which served as a foundation since 2010.

Looking at oscillators is essential in helping you to avoid false breaks of key moving averages and trend lines. Thus, it is difficult to shrug the improving oscillators on the weekly (medium speed) chart, which could well argue for a bounce towards $8,350—the trendline resistance extending from the February high.

The monthly chart support highlight the 2 ½ year foundation, but once again the $8,350-50 territory emerges as the immediate resistance, coinciding with the 50% retracement of the decline from the February 2011 high. Failure to regain $8,300 by end of January would have negative implications for a potentially threatening wedge, which could trigger selling down to $7,300, followed by a break to $6,800.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.