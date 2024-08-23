Copper bulls and bears should watch the near-term price action closely

COMEX copper is one of the most interesting charts out there right now, providing something for bulls and bears depending on how the near-term price action evolves. Whichever way the price breaks, you get the feeling the move could easily extend, potentially providing decent trade opportunities for those with a little patience.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 23, 2024 5:33 AM
Quarry and various stones
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Copper futures sit at an interesting juncture on the charts
  • Most signals look bearish, but there’s some hope for bulls
  • Fundamental picture comes across as less bearish than a few months ago

COMEX copper is one of the most interesting charts out there right now, providing something for bulls and bears depending on how the near-term price action evolves. Whichever way the price breaks, you get the feeling the move could easily extend, potentially providing decent trade opportunities for those with a little patience.

The daily chart tells the story.

copper aug 23 2024

Bears eyeing downside

From a bearish perspective, Thursday’s engulfing candle suggests we may be looking at near-term downside risks, especially with the price breaking through the minor uptrend it had been trading in since early August, rejected at the downtrend established in July.

With waning volumes accompanying the latest bounce, it doesn’t fill you with confidence that copper about to embark on a big leg higher. With RSI also rolling over, it looks heavy on the charts.

Resting on the 200-day moving average, should it break there’s only minor support at $4.0965 standing in the way of a potential retest of $3.92, or potentially the former downtrend around $3.80 that helped spark the bullish breakout to record highs earlier this year.

But there’s something for the bulls

But, before you set your sell orders on a potential break of the 200-day moving average, take a look at horizontal resistance at $4.2235. Is that the neckline of an inverse head a shoulder, putting a bounce off the 200-day moving average higher as a potential catalyst for a topside break?

I don’t know the answer, but it’s there. It explains why the chart is interesting, and why the near-term price action could be potentially important. If other traders see an inverse head and shoulder, we could easily see a push through the 200-day moving average towards $4.3255 or $4.396.

Mixed messaging from fundamentals

Like the price action, the near-term fundamental picture for copper remains highly uncertain. Everyone can see continued weakness in residential construction in China, but copper inventories at the Shanghai Future Exchange have fallen by 75,000 tonnes from June while the Yangshan import premium over LME prices, which is a proxy for Chinese demand, has turned positive again after flipping to negative earlier in the year.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in H2 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Copper Commodities Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.