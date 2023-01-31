Consumer confidence recap: A rollercoaster of economic emotion

The January Consumer Confidence report is a reminder that the US economy is like a rollercoaster ride, full of ups and downs.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 31, 2023 4:22 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

If you imagine the US economy as a rollercoaster ride, then the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence report is the barometer that measures the thrill level of the ride; in other words, it gauges how consumers feel about the present situation and their future expectations.

In January, the barometer came in at 107.1, a drop from 108.3 in December and below the expected 109.0 reading. This dip in consumer confidence can be compared to a sudden dip in a rollercoaster ride, leaving riders feeling uncertain and nervous.

Expectations and Present Situation Components

The report is split into two components: the present situation and expectations.

The present situation component measures how consumers feel about their current financial status and the job market. In January, this component rose slightly to 132.9, up from 132.6 in December. This stability in the present situation could be compared to a rollercoaster rider's comfort level as they go through a smooth section of the ride.

The expectations component measures how consumers feel about their future financial prospects and the overall economy. In January, this component dropped to 92.6, down from 96.9 in December. This drop in expectations could be compared to a rollercoaster rider's fear of the unknown as they crest the top of a hill, just as many consumers fear the US economy is about to nosedive.

According to Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director, Economics at The Conference Board, “Consumers’ assessment of present economic and labor market conditions improved at the start of 2023. However, the Expectations Index retreated in January reflecting their concerns about the economy over the next six months. Consumers were less upbeat about the short-term outlook for jobs. They also expect business conditions to worsen in the near term. Despite that, consumers expect their incomes to remain relatively stable in the months ahead. Meanwhile, purchasing plans for autos and appliances held steady, but fewer consumers are planning to buy a home—new or existing. Consumers’ expectations for inflation ticked up slightly from 6.6 percent to 6.8 percent over the next 12 months, but inflation expectations are still down from its peak of 7.9 percent last seen in June.”

Implications for the US Economy and Federal Reserve Policy

The Consumer Confidence report is an important indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for over two-thirds of the US economy. A drop in consumer confidence often leads to a decrease in consumer spending, which can slow down the economy.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve closely watches consumer confidence levels (specifically the inflation expectations component) when determining monetary policy. A decrease in consumer confidence may lead the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates sooner to boost consumer spending and keep the economy on track.

In conclusion, the January Consumer Confidence report is a reminder that the US economy is like a rollercoaster ride, full of ups and downs. While the dip in consumer confidence may lead to a decrease in consumer spending and prompt the Federal Reserve to take action, the stability in the present situation component provides a glimmer of hope. The next few months will be critical in determining the future direction of the US economy and the Federal Reserve's policy stance.

Technical view: USD/JPY

USD/JPY has bounced off the day’s lows in the wake of the report, but it still remains in a longer-term downtrend. However, rates are peeking out above the top of the bearish channel that has driven prices lower since October, suggesting that a bullish breakout could be nigh. With the Fed’s monetary policy meeting and the highly-anticipated NFP report on tap for the latter half of the week, USD/JPY traders should watch for a confirmed breakout above previous-support-turned-resistance near 131.50 to signal a potential shift to a near-term bullish trend.

ciusdjpy01312023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Fed USD JPY Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.