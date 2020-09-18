Consolidation wave hit Spanish banks

, the two Spanish banks, announced that their boards of directors have approved the operation, to be executed as a. The banks said: "The agreement consists of an exchange ratio of 0.6845 new CaixaBank ordinary shares for every Bankia share and includes aover the exchange ratio at the closing of 3rd September.", according to Bloomberg.

From a technical point of view, Caixabank shares remain stuck in trading range since June 2020. A key support base has formed at 1.89E. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) has broken above a declining trend line and is not overbought. It reinforces the probability of an upward breakout of the range. A push above 2.12E would validate a bullish signal and would open a path to see 2.20E and 2.33E. Only a break below 1.89E would negate the bullish view.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView




