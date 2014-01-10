Companies reporting for week starting Monday January 13 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, January 13, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 13th January 2014
|No companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 14th January 2014
|JP Morgan Chase & Co
|JPM
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Wednesday, 15th January 2014
|Bank of America
|BAC
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Thursday, 16th January 2014
|American Express
|AXP
|US
|Q4 Trade
|BlackRock
|BLK
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Citigroup
|C
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Capital One Financial Corp
|COF
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Goldman Sachs
|GS
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Intel Corp
|INTC.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Dixons Retail
|DXNS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Home Retail Group
|HOME.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Ladbrokes
|LAD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Mothercare
|MTC.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Ocado Group
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Premier Oil
|PMO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Rio Tinto
|RIO.L
|UK
|Q4 Output
|Friday, 17th January 2014
|William Hill
|WMH.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.