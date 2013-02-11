Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday February 11 2013

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 11th February 2013
Essar Energy ESSR.L UK Trading Statement
Tuesday, 12th February 2013
The Coca Cola Co KO US Q4
Omnicom Group OMC US Q4
Barclays BARC.L UK Prelim
Wednesday, 13th February 2013
Whole Foods Market WFM.0 US Q1
Tullow Oil TLW.L UK Final
Thursday, 14th February 2013
CBS Corp CBS US Q1
PepsiCo PEP US Q4
AMEC AMEC.L UK Prelim
Manchester United MANU.N UK Q2
Rio Tinto RIO.L UK Final
Rolls-Royce Holdings RR.L UK Prelim
Shire SHP.L UK Final
Friday, 15th February 2013
No companies scheduled to report

* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

