Companies reporting for week starting Monday 8th February 2016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th February 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - ARM Holdings Q4 2015 Earnings – Wednesday 10th Feb 7:00am GMT
  • - Twitter Inc. Q4 2015 Earnings – Wednesday 10th Feb c.9:00pm GMT
  • - Rio Tinto Full-Year Earnings – Thursday 11th Feb 7:00am GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 8th February 2016
Randgold Resources PLC RRS.L UK Earnings release
Assa Abloy AB ASSAb.ST EU Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
Hasbro Inc HAS.OQ US Earnings release
Loews Corp L.N US Earnings release
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc FOXA.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 9th February 2016
Redrow PLC RDW.L UK Earnings release
Aquarius Platinum PLC AQP.L UK Earnings release
ICAP PLC IAP.L UK Sales release
TUI AG TUIT.L UK Earnings release
Enel SpA ENEI.MI EU Earnings release
UniCredit SpA CRDI.MI EU Earnings release
Vestas Wind Systems A/S VWS.CO EU Earnings release
Pandora A/S PNDORA.CO EU Earnings release
Actelion Ltd ATLN.VX EU Earnings release
Svenska Handelsbanken AB SHBb.ST EU Earnings release
Sanofi SA SASY.PA EU Earnings release
Viacom Inc VIAB.OQ US Earnings release
Coca-Cola Co KO.N US Earnings release
Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N US Earnings release
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.OQ US Earnings release
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.OQ US Earnings release
Walt Disney Co DIS.N US Earnings release
Western Union Co WU.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 10th February 2016
Greene King PLC GNK.L UK Earnings release
Great Portland Estates PLC GPOR.L UK Sales release
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Sales release
Victrex PLC VCTX.L UK Sales release
Dunelm Group PLC DNLM.L UK Earnings release
Electrocomponents PLC ECM.L UK Sales release
Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK Earnings release
ARM Holdings PLC ARM.L UK Earnings release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Sales release
Akzo Nobel NV AKZO.AS EU Earnings release
Heineken NV HEIN.AS EU Earnings release
Telenor ASA TEL.OL EU Earnings release
Natixis SA CNAT.PA EU Earnings release
Time Warner Inc TWX.N US Earnings release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings release
Whole Foods Market Inc WFM.OQ US Earnings release
Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N US Earnings release
Expedia Inc EXPE.OQ US Earnings release
Mylan NV MYL.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 11th February 2016
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
Shire PLC SHP.L UK Earnings release
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Earnings release
Tate & Lyle PLC TATE.L UK Sales release
Pennon Group PLC PNN.L UK Sales release
Enterprise Inns PLC ETI.L UK Sales release
Dairy Crest Group PLC DCG.L UK Sales release
DCC PLC DCC.L UK Sales release
Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Sales release
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Earnings release
Informa PLC INF.L UK Earnings release
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC IMT.L UK Sales release
Halma PLC HLMA.L UK Sales release
Henderson Group PLC HGGH.L UK Earnings release
Thomas Cook Group PLC TCG.L UK Sales release
Cable & Wireless Communications PLC CWC.L UK Sales release
Alcatel Lucent SA ALUA.PA EU Earnings release
Publicis Groupe SA PUBP.PA EU Earnings release
Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.VX EU Earnings release
Societe Generale SOGN.PA EU Earnings release
Nokia Corporation NOKIA.HE EU Earnings release
Pernod Ricard SA PERP.PA EU Earnings release
Metro AG MEOG.DE EU Earnings release
Total SA TOTF.PA EU Earnings release
Yara International ASA YAR.OL EU Earnings release
L’Oreal SA OREP.PA EU Earnings release
TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.OQ US Earnings release
PepsiCo Inc PEP.N US Earnings release
Reynolds American Inc RAI.N US Earnings release
Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N US Earnings release
Kellogg Co K.N US Earnings release
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc CCE.N US Earnings release
Nielsen Holdings PLC NLSN.N US Earnings release
Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.OQ US Earnings release
American International Group Inc AIG.N US Earnings release
CBS Corp CBS.N US Earnings release
Verisign Inc VRSN.OQ US Earnings release
Dun & Bradstreet Corp DNB.N US Earnings release
Friday 12th February 2016
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC RR.L UK Earnings release
COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE EU Earnings release
ThyssenKrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings release
Kabel Deutschland Holding AG KD8Gn.DE EU Earnings release
ArcelorMittal SA ISPA.AS EU Earnings release
Schindler Holding AG SCHP.VX EU Earnings release
Renault SA RENA.PA EU Earnings release
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc IPG.N US Earnings release
