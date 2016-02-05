Companies reporting for week starting Monday 8th February 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th February 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 8th February 2016
|Randgold Resources PLC
|RRS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Assa Abloy AB
|ASSAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|Hasbro Inc
|HAS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Loews Corp
|L.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
|FOXA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 9th February 2016
|Redrow PLC
|RDW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Aquarius Platinum PLC
|AQP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ICAP PLC
|IAP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|TUI AG
|TUIT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Enel SpA
|ENEI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|UniCredit SpA
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|VWS.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Pandora A/S
|PNDORA.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Actelion Ltd
|ATLN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Svenska Handelsbanken AB
|SHBb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Sanofi SA
|SASY.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Viacom Inc
|VIAB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Coca-Cola Co
|KO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Omnicom Group Inc
|OMC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
|GT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
|REGN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Walt Disney Co
|DIS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Western Union Co
|WU.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 10th February 2016
|Greene King PLC
|GNK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Great Portland Estates PLC
|GPOR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Bellway PLC
|BWY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Victrex PLC
|VCTX.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Dunelm Group PLC
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Electrocomponents PLC
|ECM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ARM Holdings PLC
|ARM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hermes International SCA
|HRMS.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Akzo Nobel NV
|AKZO.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Heineken NV
|HEIN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Telenor ASA
|TEL.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Natixis SA
|CNAT.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Whole Foods Market Inc
|WFM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Prudential Financial Inc
|PRU.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Expedia Inc
|EXPE.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Mylan NV
|MYL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 11th February 2016
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rio Tinto PLC
|RIO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tate & Lyle PLC
|TATE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Pennon Group PLC
|PNN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Enterprise Inns PLC
|ETI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Dairy Crest Group PLC
|DCG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|DCC PLC
|DCC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Grainger PLC
|GRI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Informa PLC
|INF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Imperial Tobacco Group PLC
|IMT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Halma PLC
|HLMA.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Henderson Group PLC
|HGGH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Thomas Cook Group PLC
|TCG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Cable & Wireless Communications PLC
|CWC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Alcatel Lucent SA
|ALUA.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Publicis Groupe SA
|PUBP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Zurich Insurance Group AG
|ZURN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Societe Generale
|SOGN.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nokia Corporation
|NOKIA.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Pernod Ricard SA
|PERP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Metro AG
|MEOG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Total SA
|TOTF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Yara International ASA
|YAR.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|L’Oreal SA
|OREP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|TripAdvisor Inc
|TRIP.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|PepsiCo Inc
|PEP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Reynolds American Inc
|RAI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Molson Coors Brewing Co
|TAP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Kellogg Co
|K.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc
|CCE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Nielsen Holdings PLC
|NLSN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Activision Blizzard Inc
|ATVI.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|American International Group Inc
|AIG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|CBS Corp
|CBS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Verisign Inc
|VRSN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Dun & Bradstreet Corp
|DNB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 12th February 2016
|Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
|RR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|COMMERZBANK AG
|CBKG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|ThyssenKrupp AG
|TKAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Kabel Deutschland Holding AG
|KD8Gn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|ArcelorMittal SA
|ISPA.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Schindler Holding AG
|SCHP.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Renault SA
|RENA.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
|IPG.N
|US
|Earnings release