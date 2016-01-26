Companies reporting for week starting Monday 25th January 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th January 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 25th January 2016
|Galp Energia SGPS SA
|GALP.LS
|EU
|Sales release
|Halliburton Co
|HAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|D.R. Horton Inc
|DHI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Kimberly-Clark Corp
|KMB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Amgen Inc
|AMGN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 26th January 2016
|Dixons Carphone PLC
|DC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC
|CRST.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Marston’s PLC
|MARS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|easyJet PLC
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Stock Spirits Group PLC
|STCK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Intermediate Capital Group PLC
|ICP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|PZ Cussons PLC
|PZC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Siemens AG
|SIEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release & Shareholder meeting
|Koninklijke Philips NV
|PHG.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Sodexo SA
|EXHO.PA
|EU
|Shareholder meeting
|Corning Inc
|GLW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc
|FXC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|3M Co
|MMM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|LMT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Johnson & Johnson
|GLW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Procter & Gamble Co
|PG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coach Inc
|COH.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Danaher Corp
|DHR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Chubb Ltd
|CB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|AT&T Inc
|T.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 27th January 2016
|Sage Group PLC
|SGE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
|ADN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Britvic PLC
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Paragon Group of Companies PLC
|PARA.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Banco Santander SA
|SAN.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Novartis AG
|NOVN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
|FCHA.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nordea Bank AB
|NDA.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
|ERICb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Wartsila Oyj Abp
|WRT1V.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|General Dynamics Corp
|GD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|eBay Inc
|EBAY.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|PayPal Holdings Inc
|PYPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|State Street Corp
|STT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Boeing Co
|BA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|EMC Corp
|EMC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Rockwell Automation Inc
|ROK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|United Technologies Corp
|UTX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Biogen Inc
|BIIB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Juniper Networks Inc
|JNPR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|SanDisk Corp
|SNDK.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Qualcomm Inc
|QCOM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tractor Supply Co
|TSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Citrix Systems Inc
|CTXS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Texas Instruments Inc
|TXN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|United Rentals Inc
|URI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Broadcom Corp
|BRCM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Facebook Inc
|FB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 28th January 2016
|Diageo PLC
|DGE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Renishaw PLC
|RSW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|3i Group PLC
|III.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Firstgroup PLC
|FGP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|ERM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|PayPoint PLC
|PAYP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hansard Global PLC
|HSD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|RPC Group PLC
|RPC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SSP Group PLC
|SSPG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SSE PLC
|SSE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Deutsche Bank AG
|DBKGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Roche Holding AG
|RoG.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Investor AB
|INVEb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Electrolux AB
|ELUXb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB
|SCAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Kone Oyj
|KNEBV.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Atlas Copco AB
|ATCOb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Jcdecaux SA
|JCDX.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Baker Hughes Inc
|BHI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Altria Group Inc
|MO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Raytheon Co
|RTN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Harley-Davidson Inc
|HOG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Johnson Controls Inc
|JCI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
|BMY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|NOC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Stanley Black & Decker Inc
|SWK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Eli Lilly and Co
|LLY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Hershey Co
|HSY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Nasdaq Inc
|NDAQ.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Cable Inc
|TWC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Visa Inc
|V.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
|ZBH.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Microsoft Corp
|MSFT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 29th January 2016
|Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC
|ASL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|A.G.Barr PLC
|BAG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SKY PLC
|SKYB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|CNH Industrial NV
|CNHI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Luxottica Group SpA
|LUX.MI
|EU
|Sales release
|Caixabank SA
|CABK.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Banco Popular Espanol SA
|POP.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|TeliaSonera AB
|TLSN.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|OMV AG
|OMVV.VI
|EU
|Sales release
|Banco de Sabadell SA
|SABE.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|ThyssenKrupp AG
|TKAG.DE
|EU
|Shareholder meeting
|Honeywell International Inc
|HON.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Colgate-Palmolive Co
|CL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|American Airlines Group Inc
|AAL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Chevron Corp
|CVX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|MasterCard Inc
|MA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|AbbVie Inc
|ABBV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tyco International PLC
|TYC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Whirlpool Corp
|WHR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Xerox Corp
|XRX.N
|US
|Earnings release