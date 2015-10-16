Companies reporting for week starting Monday 19th October 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 19th October 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 19th October 2015
Danone SA DANO.PA EU Sales release
Metro AG MEOG.DE EU Sales release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Sales release
Halliburton Co HAL.N US Earnings release
Hasbro Inc HAS.OQ US Earnings release
Morgan Stanley MS.N US Earnings release
International Business Machines Corp IBM.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 20th October 2015
Whitbread PLC WTB.L UK Earnings release
Go-Ahead Group PLC GOG.L UK Sales release
Informa PLC INF.L UK Sales release
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG.L UK Sales release
SAP SE SAPG.DE EU Earnings release
Swedbank AB SWEDa.ST EU Earnings release
TeliaSonera AB TLSN.ST EU Earnings release
Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N US Earnings release
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N US Earnings release
Bank of New York Mellon Corp NK.N US Earnings release
Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N US Earnings release
United Technologies Corp UTX.N US Earnings release
Chubb Corp CB.N US Earnings release
Yahoo! Inc YHOO.OQ US Earnings release
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 21st October 2015
Computacenter PLC CCC.L UK Sales release
Development Securities PLC DSC.L UK Earnings release
Acacia Mining PLC ACAA.L UK Earnings release
SKY PLC SKYB.L UK Earnings release
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L UK Sales release
ARM Holdings PLC ARM.L UK Earnings release
Home Retail Group PLC HOME.L UK Earnings release
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Salse release
Iberdrola SA IBE.MC EU Earnings release
Nordea Bank AB NDA.ST EU Earnings release
Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX EU Earnings release
ABB Ltd ABBN.VX EU Earnings release
Valeo SA VLOF.PA EU Sales release
eBay Inc EBAY.OQ US Earnings release
General Motors Co GM.N US Earnings release
Baker Hughes Inc BHI.N US Earnings release
Boeing Co BA.N US Earnings release
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc IPG.N US Earnings release
Abbott Laboratories ABT.N US Earnings release
Coca-Cola Co KO.N US Earnings release
EMC Corp EMC.N US Earnings release
American Express Co AXP.N US Earnings release
Texas Instruments Inc TXN.OQ US Earnings release
United Rentals Inc URI.N US Earnings release
Thursday 22nd October 2015
London Stock Exchange Group PLC LSE.L UK Sales release
Relx PLC REL.L UK Sales release
Pearson PLC PSON.L UK Earnings release
Ladbrokes PLC LAD.L UK Sales release
SEGRO PLC SGRO.L UK Sales release
Travis Perkins PLC TPK.L UK Sales release
Inchcape PLC INCH.L UK Sales release
Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX.L UK Sales release
GKN PLC GKN.L UK Sales release
Debenhams PLC DEB.L UK Earnings release
Orange SA ORAN.PA EU Earnings release
Akzo Nobel NV AKZO.AS EU Earnings release
Pernod Ricard SA PERP.PA EU Sales release
Dassault Systemes SA DAST.PA EU Earnings release
Publicis Groupe SA PUBP.PA EU Sales release
Roche Holding AG ROG.VX EU Sales release
Daimler AG DAIGn.DE EU Earnings release
Ryanair Holdings PLC RYA.I EU Annual meeting
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA MICP.PA EU Sales release
Kering SA PRTP.PA EU Sales release
Vinci SA SGEF.PA EU Sales release
Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N US Earnings release
Dow Chemical Co DOW.N US Earnings release
3M Co MMM.N US Earnings release
Raytheon Co RTN.N US Earnings release
Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N US Earnings release
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Earnings release
Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N US Earnings release
Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.OQ US Earnings release
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc DPS.N US Earnings release
Caterpillar Inc CAT.N US Earnings release
Microsoft Corp MSFT.OQ US Earnings release
Amazon.com Inc AMZN.OQ US Earnings release
AT&T Inc T.N US Earnings release
Alphabet Inc GOOGL.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 23rd October 2015
Shire PLC SHP.L UK Earnings release
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC DECP.L UK Sales release
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Sales release
Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ERICb.ST EU Earnings release
Volvo AB VOLVb.ST EU Earnings release
Electrolux AB ELUXb.ST EU Earnings release
Investor AB INVEb.ST EU Sales release
Procter & Gamble Co PG.N US Earnings release
American Airlines Group Inc AAL.OQ US Earnings release
