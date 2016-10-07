Companies reporting for week starting Monday 10th October 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th October 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 10th October 2016
|Givaudan SA
|GIVN.S
|EU
|Sales Release
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
|LVMH.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Tuesday 11th October 2016
|Pagegroup PLC
|PAGE.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Nanoco Group PLC
|NANON.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ted Baker PLC
|TED.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Victrex PLC
|VCTX.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Volution Group PLC
|FAN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Alcoa Inc
|AA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday12th October 2016
|Marston’s PLC
|MARS.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Intercontinental Exchange Inc
|ICE.N
|UK
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|CSX Corp
|CSX.OQ
|UK
|Earnings Release/td>
|Thursday 13th September 2016
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|SKY PLC
|SKYB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Booker Group PLC
|BOK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|WH Smith PLC
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|L Brands Inc
|LB.N
|UK
|Sales Release
|Unilever PLC
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Mondi PLC
|MNDI.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Renishaw PLC
|RSW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Jupiter Fund Management PLC
|JUP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|SKY PLC
|SKYB.L
|EU
|Earnings Releases
|Casino Guichard Perrachon SA
|CASP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Edenred SA
|EDEN.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Faurecia SA
|EPED.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 14th September 2016
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Provident Financial PLC
|PFG.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|Man Group PLC
|EMG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Galp Energia SGPS SA
|GALP.LS
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|JPM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wells Fargo & Co
|WFC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Citigroup Inc
|C.N
|US
|Earnings Release