Companies reporting for week starting Monday 10th October 2016

October 7, 2016 5:34 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th October 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - SKY Plc. – Q1 2016/17 Earnings – Thursday 13th Oct 2016 0700 BST
  • - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. – Trading Statement – Thursday 13th Oct 2016 0700 BST
  • - Unilever Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement -Thursday 13th Oct 2016 0700 BST BST
  • - JPMorgan Inc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Friday 14th October 2016 1145 BST
  • - Citigroup Inc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Friday 14th Oct 2016 before US market open
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 10th October 2016
Givaudan SA GIVN.S EU Sales Release
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE LVMH.PA EU Sales Release
Tuesday 11th October 2016
Pagegroup PLC PAGE.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Nanoco Group PLC NANON.L UK Earnings Release
Ted Baker PLC TED.L UK Earnings Release
Victrex PLC VCTX.L UK Earnings Release
Volution Group PLC FAN.L UK Earnings Release
Alcoa Inc AA.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday12th October 2016
Marston’s PLC MARS.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N UK Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
CSX Corp CSX.OQ UK Earnings Release/td>
Thursday 13th September 2016
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Sales Release
SKY PLC SKYB.L UK Earnings Release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L UK Earnings Release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
WH Smith PLC SMWH.L UK Earnings Release
L Brands Inc LB.N UK Sales Release
Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Trading Statement Release
Mondi PLC MNDI.L UK Trading Statement Release
Renishaw PLC RSW.L UK Trading Statement Release
Jupiter Fund Management PLC JUP.L UK Trading Statement Release
SKY PLC SKYB.L EU Earnings Releases
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA CASP.PA EU Sales Release
Edenred SA EDEN.PA EU Sales Release
Faurecia SA EPED.PA EU Sales Release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings Release
Friday 14th September 2016
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Provident Financial PLC PFG.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Sales Release
Man Group PLC EMG.L UK Trading Statement Release
Galp Energia SGPS SA GALP.LS EU Trading Statement Release
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N US Earnings Release
Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N US Earnings Release
Citigroup Inc C.N US Earnings Release
Economic Calendar

