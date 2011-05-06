Silver Range: 34.30 – 35.60 Support: 33.50 Resistance: 37.00 Commodity markets were savaged yesterday with the bullion and oil markets taking the brunt of the fall. Silver is widely blamed for setting the ball rolling, falling from early highs of $39.57 to $34.29 as massive long liquidation/margin call selling snowballed into gold and oil markets. A 4th hike in margin requirements over the last week from the CME was a likely trigger that broke the bulls, but the rise in Silver has been so dramatic this year that a sharp correction looked inevitable and maybe didn’t come as surprise to everyone. Gold followed the flows peaking early morning at $1522.10 and then shedding almost $60 to a low of $1462.70. Asian markets today have seen a tentative rally in both metals with Silver pulling back up to $35.63 and gold to $1490.15, but both are currently struggling to hold onto any upside momentum ahead of this afternoon’s NFP data from the US.

USD/JPY Range: 80.06 – 80.65 Support: 79.50 Resistance 81.00 Opened in Asia at Y80.15 after a sharp fall to Y79.56 yesterday as a flood of stops went through in the crosses, but the end of Golden Week saw some strong early dollar demand from Japanese investor accounts and short covering from US names allied to strong cross buying in euro-yen and aussie-yen into the Tokyo fixing. Dollar rose to Y80.61 before easing back to settle around Y80.50. Euro-yen opened at Y116.44 and rose steadily to Y117.43, before easing back to Y117.00. Aussie-yen opened at Y84.72 and picked up sharply to Y86.38, before hovering around Y86.00. Talk of intervention from the MOF appears to have subsided on comments from Econ Min Yosano who considers the recent market moves as dollar weakness rather than yen strength. The lack of any real bounce following dollar strength elsewhere still leaves cause for concern. Focus today will be largely on the US NFP data this afternoon.