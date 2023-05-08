Commitment of traders report (COT): 8th May 2023

View the latest commitment of traders reports
Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday May 2nd 2023 :
- Large speculators were their most bullish on EUR/USD futures in 2.5 years
- Net-short exposure to AUD futures rose to a 22-week high
- CHF futures traders were their least bearish on the franc in 17-weeks
- Net-short exposure to the US 10-year treasury note was at its second most bearish level on record
- Net-short exposure to the 2-year note was at its most bearish level in 10 weeks
- Large speculators were their most bullish on gold futures in 12-months
- Net-long exposure to silver futures rose to a 53-week high
- Net-short exposure to copper futures rose to a 31-week high
- Gross short exposure for copper futures fell to its lowest level since June 2020
