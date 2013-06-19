Chrysler recalls 2 7m Jeeps over fuel tank fears

Chrysler has confirmed it is to recall around 2.7 million Jeeps over fears of a higher risk of fuel tank fires with the vehicles.

The company had initially refused to issue a recall notice, but now says it has resolved its differences with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to a report by BBC News, Jeep Grand Cherokees from 1993-2004 are affected, as well as Jeep Libertys from 2002-07.

The company said: "Chrysler Group's analysis of the data confirms that these vehicles are not defective and are among the safest in the peer group.

However, it admitted that the matter has raised concerns for its customers and as a result it wants to launch an investigation into the state of the fuel tanks in the affected Jeep models.

Chrysler owner Daimler has seen its share price drop today (June 19th) on the back of the news that the firm is recalling some 2.7 million cars.

Its stocks were down to 46.74 at 08:33 BST, down about one per cent for the day.

