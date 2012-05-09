Choppy start to trading as eyes remain on Athens Sainsburys shares rally Clinton Cards to enter into

  European shares swung between gains and losses on Wednesday after heavy selling pressure forced Indices lower by between 1% and 2% yesterday with trader […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 9, 2012 10:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

 

European shares swung between gains and losses on Wednesday after heavy selling pressure forced Indices lower by between 1% and 2% yesterday with trader eyes remaining fixated on Athens for any progression on talks to form a new coalition government.

The FTSE 100 traded lost 12 points after the first 90 minutes of trading, whilst the DAX and CAC both swung between gains and losses of 0.3%. The FTSE 100 would have been trading flat had it not have been for dividends factors knocking 15.4 points off the UK Index.

There remains a large focus of the market towards the situation in Athens, where leftist leader Alexis Tsipras holds talks with the other main parties today in an effort to form a coalition. However, hopes of a coalition being formed at this stage are fairly weak as it would require a fairly dramatic change of positioning from Tsipras, who yesterday met fierce resistance from Samaras when he yesterday called for a full rejection of the bailout terms Greece signed onto.

Yesterday’s session typifies how sensitive traders are likely to be in reaction to each and every news story that emanates out of Athens over the coming days, which investors will use to help them to gauge the situation on the ground there and whether the stars continue to align themselves in such as fashion that would force a sharp exit from the Euro for Greece.

In the meantime, whilst we have seen some tentative buys in some European stock markets, trading remains with a short term edge.

The fact that both German and UK long term bond yields continue to fall shows that investors are exerting low risk attitudes in the medium to long term. UK 10yr yields continued to trade below the 2% level whilst German 10yr yields hit 1.533%.

Sainsbury’s continues to outperform with update Sainsburys shares continued to outperform the broader grocery sector in London trading, with shares gaining another 2.6% after the supermarket retailer reported a growth of 7.1% in underlying profits to £712m. Profits came in slightly ahead of the median forecast whilst sales also grew a healthy 6.8% with Justin King confident that the firm can continue to grab market share from Tesco’s.

Clinton Cards says it’s likely to enter into administration later today Shares in Clinton Cards were suspended from trading after the card maker said it was likely to enter into administration later today. Its biggest supplier American Greetings bought up its loan facilities from Barclays and RBS yesterday before promptly calling them in, effectively forcing the retailer into administration.

Clinton Cards said it was not party to the talks between its lenders and American Greetings leading up to the deal and when it was, it had anticipated that American Greetings would install similar waivers to that of its previous lenders in a move to help support the firm. However, the swift deal and immediate calling in of the loans will inevitably leave a rather sour taste not just in the mouths of its shareholders, but in the UK retail sector in general with some eyebrows raised in the City.

The firms shares price has fallen as much as 87% over the past two and a half years, epitomising the difficulties it has faced.

It’s likely administration marks yet another mainstream higher street retailer that has unfortunately succumbed to the incredibly tough economic environment.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.