Chinese data boosts European trading

European gauges are being helped this morning by a surprise increase in Chinese manufacturing in March which returned to growth after four months of contraction.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 1, 2019 7:58 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European gauges are being helped this morning by a surprise increase in Chinese manufacturing in March which returned to growth after four months of contraction. The speed of expansion is still fairly low – the PMI index for manufacturing stood at 50.8 and 50 is the cut off point for expansion – but with China being the key market for several European indices a stronger manufacturing number means a return to higher exports.

In London big miners and metal trading firm Glencore were the immediate beneficiaries and in Frankfurt the car-industry heavy DAX bounced 1.16% because of the extensive sales of German cars and industrial equipment to China. On the downside, Easyjet shares plunged over 8% after the company said it expects to book a substantial pretax loss as Brexit is continuing to hit ticket yields in the UK and Europe.

The pound is having a breather before another series of Brexit votes later this week and is trading up just over 0.3% against the greenback. An absence of Brexit related news over the weekend has granted the currency some respite but this will all change on Monday as MPs start debating the revoking of Article 50. 

Erdogan loss hits Turkish lira

After last week’s sharp decline the Turkish lira is sliding again as the party of the country’s controversial President Tayyip Erdogan lost a local election in the capital Ankara. The currency has slipped 0.3% although this is fairly meek compared to last year’s 30% decline during a currency crisis that was eventually stemmed by government and central bank intervention.

Expect more volatility in the lira while final results are being tallied, particularly because both Erdogan and his opponents claim a victory in Istanbul where the vote count is too tight to show a clear winner.

Related tags: Rio Tinto UK 100 Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Rio Tinto articles

Quarry and various stones
What are the best lithium stocks on the ASX?
By:
Patrick Foot
July 6, 2023 01:51 PM
    Rio Tinto, bullish for 2020?
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 30, 2019 08:15 AM
      Market Brief: Tariff Man strikes again
      By:
      Global author
      Global author
      December 2, 2019 09:51 AM
        Anglo shares poised to keep outpacing FTSE rivals
        By:
        Global author
        November 28, 2019 11:10 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.