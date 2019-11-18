China Walking Back Trade Deal

Wait….what?? Pessimistic trade deal will be passed?

November 18, 2019 10:21 AM

China Walking Back Trade Deal

Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk, but wait for impeachment/election” citing a government source. 

Wait….what??  Pessimistic trade deal will be passed?   Day after day, haven’t we had President Trump, Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow and United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer marching out and telling us that China wants a deal very badly; and that Phase One is very close to being done?  Markets initially are looking at this tweet as extremely pessimistic as these are the most negative comments we have seen from a government source regarding the US-China trade deal.  Of course, the US can always come out and refute these comments, however the comments allegedly have been made and at least for now there is temporarily some doubt to Phase One.

The fx markets did not take kindly to the tweet, and USD/JPY turned to risk off mode, selling off from 109.03 down t 108.65.  The pair broker an upward sloping channel on a short-term 15-minute chart and moved down to horizontal support at 108.62.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Last week we discussed how USD/JPY was ready for a pickup in volatility, as the pair may break higher out of the inverted head and shoulders pattern on a daily timeframe or may break lower out of a rising wedge on the 240-minute timeframe. For the moment, the latter appears to be the case as prices have broken lower. The target for the rising wedge is near 108.00.  Price fell as low at 108.25 on Thursday and bounced just above 109 today until the comments came out.  A bearish engulfing candlestick was formed at the highs and is creating a very nice potential AB = CD harmonic formation.  If this pattern plays out, the target near 108 will also be the target from the rising wedge, as well as the 50% retracement level from the lows on October 3rd to the highs on November 7th.  Prices need to get back above today’s highs at 109.07 to negate the pattern. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

One more thing to note is the positioning of Yen from Nov 12th.  As my colleague Matt points out in his review of the weekly COT report,

Traders are their most bearish on JPY in 5-months.

What does this mean?  It means that traders expect Yen pairs (xxx/jpy) to go higher!  And if subscribe to the contrarian theory that traders are wrong at elevated levels, this would indicate that Yen pairs (including USD/JPY) will be moving lower.

As we wait to see if US officials have a rebuttal to the headline, USD/JPY could be on its was to 108.00.  And if negative comments from China continue to come out, USD/JPY could end up being much lower.


Related tags: Dollar Trade War USD China Forex

Latest market news

View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/JPY on the Brink of a Bullish Breakout
Yesterday 11:08 PM
Best day of the year for USD/JPY, EUR/JPY on hot CPI, peace talks
Yesterday 10:22 PM
AUD/USD Eyes January High Ahead of RBA Rate Decision
Yesterday 08:25 PM
US Dollar Support Test Post-CPI, Trump Tariffs Still Driving
Yesterday 07:18 PM
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Still Sits in Overbought Territory
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC Approaches the Critical 90,000 Support Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.