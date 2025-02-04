China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens

Despite the delayed tariff agreements between the US, Mexico, and Canada, the 10% US tariffs on Chinese imports remain in effect as of today. Meanwhile, bearish sentiment dominates crude oil, with prices dipping back below $72

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 8:40 AM
Oil_rig
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Market Events

  • OPEC shifts reliance from IEA sources to Kpler, OilX, and ESAI
  • Chinese Manufacturing PMI miss expectations, while US ISM PMI surges to near two-year highs
  • 10% US tariffs on Chinese imports remain in place
  • Oil prices drop below $72 following a short-lived spike on tariff concerns

OPEC JMMC Meeting Highlights

At its first meeting of 2025, OPEC upheld the production quotas agreed upon in December 2024 as the impact of the Trump administration on the oil market remains uncertain, with risks stemming from tariffs, sanctions, and potential overproduction. A notable shift for OPEC in 2025 is its decision to move away from IEA data sources in favor of Kpler, OilX, and ESAI. But who are they?

  • Kpler: Provides real-time data and analytics on global commodity markets, including energy, maritime, and trade sectors.
  • OilX: Combines traditional oil statistics with real-time satellite and maritime intelligence to offer the most precise oil market assessments.
  • ESAI: A network of environmental professionals and researchers, facilitating communication and insights in the energy and environmental sectors.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

US & Chinese Economic Indicators

On Monday, the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI fell short of expectations, coming in at 50.1, hovering at the borderline expansion level. Meanwhile, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.9, reaching its highest level since October 2022 and surpassing the 50-expansion threshold.

Why It Matters: • ISM PMIs are considered early indicators of economic growth, with implications for inflation trends and oil demand potential.

Crude Oil Forecast: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil: USOIL_2025-02-04_12-04-27

Source: Tradingview

Crude oil dipped below $72 following a short-lived rally on tariff concerns. The next key support levels to watch are $69.50 and $66. A deeper decline could signal the start of a more extended bearish trend.

Market Bias: Despite current weakness, the support zone—intact since December 2021—suggests a neutral-to-bullish outlook, unless a decisive break and close below $66 occurs.

Bearish Breakout Scenario: If oil breaks below $66, downside targets align with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement zone of the 2020-2022 uptrend, pointing to $60 and $55 as the next potential levels.

Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Follow on X@Rh_waves

You Tube: Commodities and Forex Trading with Razan Hilal

Related tags: Crude Oil China Trump OPEC Commodities

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
USD/CNH: China Fires Back with Tariffs as Markets Brace for Fallout
Today 06:27 AM
Gold and copper prices could be set to converge
Today 05:24 AM
USD/CAD: Trade Whipsaw Signals Reversal as Tariff Threat Eases
Today 12:31 AM
Expansive ISM, hot GDP estimate leaves no wriggle room for Fed doves
Yesterday 10:31 PM
Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
Yesterday 08:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil_rig
Crude oil turns lower as Mexican tariffs delayed
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:30 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 2, 2025 01:00 PM
      Crude Oil Forecast: The Barrel Moves Toward the Critical $70 Zone
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 29, 2025 04:52 PM
        Energy
        Oil Price Forecast: WTI Spills Towards Yearly Open Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 28, 2025 07:32 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.