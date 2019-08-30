China PMI Preview Watch New Export Orders Employment Sub Components

Watch the New Export Orders and Employment sub-components.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 30, 2019 7:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China will release its official manufacturing PMI data for Aug compiled by the National Bureau of Statistics on this Sat, 31 Aug at 0100 GMT.

Even thought, most market participants monitor the private Caixin Markit manufacturing PMI (out on Mon, 02 Sep @0145 GMT) as it consists of data surveyed from smaller privately-owned corporates that gives a better gauge on the overall health of the manufacturing sector versus the official one that consists of data from bigger corporations, mostly from state-owned enterprises (SOEs)

Nevertheless, it is still worthwhile to pay attention to the official PMI as the manufacturing activities of the SOEs has started to see 2 consecutive months of contraction below the 50 level; (49.4 in Jun) and (49.7 in Jul) which do not bode well on the health of China economy and the rest of the world. Also, given the on-going trade tension between U.S and China, it will be important to see how such uncertainties impact the manufacturing sector (SOEs) which in turn dictate fiscal and monetary policies from the central government to counter any slowdown.    

For the upcoming official manufacturing PMI data for Aug, consensus is set at 49.7, a similar level to the actual data recorded in Jul.

Now, let us look at the breakdown of the various components inside the manufacturing PMI (new orders, new export orders & employment).

China Official Manufacturing PMI Components Breakdown as at Jul 2019


click to enlarge chart

  • Employment and new export orders have led the decline.
  • Employment has started to contract (below 50) since Apr 2017 and the last data recorded in Jul stood at 47.10 which is at a 7-year low.
  • New export orders have contracted since Jun 2018 and the last data recorded in Jul stood at 46.90, a slight improvement from 45.20 (7-year low) seen in Feb 2019.

Therefore, it is paramount to monitor the latest data on employment and new export orders components of the official manufacturing PMI data to have a leading gauge on the health of the manufacturing sector (SOEs).

My colleague has written an article on “The Week Ahead” which has highlighted the various assets that can have a significant movement around the data’s release (click here to read).

Let’s us now look at the chart of the China A50, one of the assets.

Medium-term technical analysis on China A50


click to enlarge chart

  • Since 19 Apr 2019 high of 14249, the China A50 has been evolving within a “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration.
  • The current up move of 8% from its 06 Aug 2019 low of 12637 is now coming close to the upper limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle” at 13800 coupled with the daily RSI right below a corresponding resistance at the 60 level.
  • Elliot Wave/fractal analysis suggest a potential downleg sequence to retest the “Symmetrical Triangle” range support at 12870 (also the 76.4% retracement of the recent up move from 06 Aug low to 23 Aug 2019 high & the 200-day Moving Average).
  • If the 13800 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 13320 is likely to reinforce a push down to target 12870 next.
  • On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 13800 invalidates the bearish range scenario for a breakout to retest the major resistance of 14880 (swing high areas of Jun 2015/Jan 2018).

Charts are from Refinitiv & City Index Advantage TraderPro


Related tags: Forex Indices China

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.