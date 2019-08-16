China in the mood to bolster markets

Markets moved higher on hopes of improved US - Sino relations

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 16, 2019 6:13 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Asian markets recovered as Chinese trade officials and President Trump boosted optimism surrounding trade talks, with the September meeting between the leaders still on track. Measures announced by China to support its economy lifted the Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite.


US stocks followed suit, taking comfort from a jump in retail sales and by the bellwether company Walmart posting better-than-expected earnings. However, fears of a recession deepened as the US yield curve inverted for a second session in a row.

European markets positive

In London, an outage on the London Stock Exchange prevented trading but the mood was buoyed by unexpectedly strong retail sales in July, driven by a 12.7% (year-on-year) growth in online spending. Standard Life Aberdeen started its £200 million share buyback, and Ultra Electronics signed a $1bn deal with the US Navy. Acacia Mining won approval from the Tanzanian government to resume exports of gold from its North Mara mine.

European shares opened positively, on better news about the US-China trade dispute. The technology sector led the way on STOXX 600, with semiconductor companies AMS, Infineon Tech and STMicroelectronics making substantial gains, while chip maker Nvidia and chip gear maker Applied Materials delivered better-than-expected results.

Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.