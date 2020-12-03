China A50 Index CFD The uptrend remains

China A50 Index has quiet sessions after Tuesday's rally.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 3, 2020 11:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
On the economic front, China's Caixin Services PMI rose to 57.8 in November (56.4 expected) from 56.8 in October. Key findings included: "Substantial rise in business activity amid quickest increase in new work since April 2010 (...) Employment growth strongest since October 2010 (...) Input costs rise at sharpest pace for over a decade."

The sentiment of the China A50 Index could be affected by the global market. The movement of the U.S. market could give a hint whether the China A50 index can record a new 52-week high. Investor should await of the U.S. nonfarm payroll reports for trigger a momentum trade.


On a daily chart, the index is holding on the upside after breaking above the ascending triangle pattern. Currently, it is still trading above both 20-days and 50-day moving averages. The support level is raised to 16000, while index could expect a rise to the resistance level at 17550 and 18240.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.