China A50 bears are still not out of the woods yet

13815 is the key medium-term resistance to watch for China A50.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 10, 2019 6:47 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on China A50



click to enlarge charts

Key elements

  • China A50, the one of best performing stock index in 2019 where it rallied by close to 40% from its 04 Jan 2019 low of 10192 to print a high of 14179 on 22 Apr 2019 has made another remarkable turnaround today, 10 May where it rallied by 3.8% on the back of additional tariffs of 25% on US $200 billion worth of Chinese imports being by the U.S. administration.
  • Momentum indicator has not yet confirmed a revival of upside momentum of price action where the weekly RSI oscillator still has further room to manoeuvre to the downside after its exit from the overbought region/resistance before it reaches its support at the 35 level. In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has traced out a prior bearish divergence signal and remains below a significant corresponding resistance at the 55 level.
  • The key medium-term resistance to watch will be at 13815 which is defined by the 29 Apr 2019 swing high and 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the entire decline from 22 Apr 2019 high to 09 May 2019 low.
  • The next significant medium-term support rests at 12000/11700 which is defined by the former range resistance formed on 25 Jul/28 Sep 2018 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 04 Jan 2019 low to 22 Apr 2019 high.

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 13490

Pivot (key resistance): 13815

Supports: 12450 & 12000/11700

Next resistance: 14840

Conclusion

If the 13815 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the China A50 may see another medium-term (multi-week) impulsive downleg to retest 12450 before targeting the 12000/11700 before a potential recovery sets in.

However, a daily close above 13815 invalidates the bearish scenario for a continuation of the major (multi-month) up move towards the next resistance at 14840 (also the descending trendline from Jun 2015 high).

Charts are from eSignal 



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:30 PM
    Research
    S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Nasdaq reaches new record high, a week ahead of FOMC: The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 25, 2024 03:34 AM
        stocks_08
        S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones leave dubious candles at record highs
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 23, 2024 12:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.