Canadian jobs report expected to be better than June’s negative print; USD/CAD

If the Employment Change is better than expected, this will help give the BOC confidence to hike again when it meets in September.

August 4, 2022 4:52 PM

The markets will be focusing on US Non-Farm Payroll data tomorrow, but don’t forget that Canada will release its July Employment Change as well.  The Unemployment Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.9%.  Expectations for the Employment Change are for a gain of 25,000 jobs vs a June reading of -43,200.  However, note that most of the job losses from the June headline print were due to a decrease of 39,100 part-time jobs.  Full-time employment only lost 4,000 jobs.  Expectations for July are for a gain of 15,000 full-time jobs and a gain of 10,000 part-time jobs. Recall that the Bank of Canada hiked its overnight rate by 100bps at its July 13th meeting and noted that inflation is likely to remain around 8% over the next few months.  They also decreased the growth forecast for 2022 and 2023.  A stronger jobs print would be a welcome sign to the BOC as it moves forward in the rate hike cycle.  The next BOC interest rate decision isn’t until September 7th; however, this is two days before August Employment Change is to be reported.  Therefore, tomorrows print will be the last jobs data report the BOC will see before its next meeting.

Everything  you need to know about the Bank of Canada

USD/CAD has been trading in a range between 1.2454 and 1.3077, less 2 days in July when the pair reached a high of 1.3224 then pulled back into the range.  After price pulled back into the range it continued lower along a trendline dating to June 17th.  The low of the move thus far is 1.2767, however the lowest close for the move is 1.2788, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of June 8th to the highs of July 14th.

20220804 usdcad daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, price had been falling in a descending wedge formation.  On August 1st, USD/CAD broke above the downward sloping trendline of the wedge. The target for the breakout of a descending wedge is a 100% retracement.  In this case, the target is 1.3224!  First resistance is at the highs from August 2nd at 1.2892 and then the highs from July 25th at 1.2947.  Above there, USD/CAD can move to the top of the long-term range at 1.3077.  First support is at the lows of August 1st at 1.2767 and then the bottom, downward sloping trendline from the descending wedge near 1.2730.  If price breaks below, there is some minor support at 1.2680, but then price can fall all the way to the June 7th lows at 1.2517!

20220804 usdcad 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Canadian Employment data will be released tomorrow.  If the data is better than expected, this will help give the BOC confidence to hike again when it meets in September.  However, if the data is worse than expected, the central bank may have second thoughts about continuing to hike rates at such a rapid pace.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex jobs report USD/CAD

Latest market news

View more
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading to 1.10?
Today 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Is the US Dollar Poised for a Bounce Back?
Today 03:34 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises on signs of the jobs market cooling
Today 02:08 PM
FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:40 AM
This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
Today 05:03 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Forex trading
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading to 1.10?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:30 PM
    stocks_01
    FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:00 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 08:40 AM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 02:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.