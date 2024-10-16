Canadian Dollar Forecast: Why the End of USD/CAD’s 9-Day Winning Streak Is a Bad Omen

Yesterday’s reversal ended a 9-day winning streak for USD/CAD, something we’ve only seen seven distinct times in the past 30 years - After past such streaks have ended, USD/CAD has seen an average 1-month (21-day) return of -1.8% and an average 1-quarter (63-day) return of -5.5% (albeit across a small sample size)

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 16, 2024 6:08 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/CAD Key Points

  • Yesterday’s reversal ended a 9-day winning streak for USD/CAD, something we’ve only seen seven distinct times in the past 30 years.
  • After past such streaks have ended, USD/CAD has seen an average 1-month (21-day) return of -1.8% and an average 1-quarter (63-day) return of -5.5% (albeit across a small sample size)
  • To the downside, a near-term retracement toward 1.3700 or previous-resistance-turned-support at 1.3625 could be in play

Yesterday, USD/CAD closed the day lower than where it started the day.

While unremarkable on its face, the drop ended a 9-day winning streak for the North American pair, something we’ve only seen seven distinct times in the past 30 years.

The pair’s big intraday reversal emerged despite the release of a cooler-than-expected inflation report out of Canada, ostensibly a bearish development for the Loonie and a bullish one for USD/CAD as it increases the probability that the Bank of Canada cuts interest rates next week. Ultimately, traders used the release as an excuse to “buy the rumor, sell the news” after the big 300+ pip rally over the last two weeks.

Any time something unusual happens in markets, it helps to look back at past occurrences to better understand the range of outcomes and potential tendencies moving forward. As I noted above, there have been just six distinct 9+ day winning streaks in USD/CAD over the past 30 years:

Streak Start

Streak End

Length

5-Day Post-Streak Return

21-Day Post-Streak Return

63-Day Post-Streak Return

7/8/1999

7/23/1999

11

0.00%

-0.60%

-1.35%

4/6/2005

4/19/2005

9

0.66%

1.82%

-1.30%

1/19/2010

2/1/2010

9

1.36%

-2.60%

-5.30%

1/4/2016

1/20/2016

12

-2.82%

-5.37%

-11.86%

4/21/2017

5/5/2017

10

0.45%

-1.32%

-7.91%

7/17/2024

7/30/2024

9

-0.46%

-2.66%

N/A

10/2/2024

10/15/2024

9

N/A

N/A

N/A

As the table above shows, the near-term (1-week) returns following the end of big USD/CAD winning streaks have been mixed, with the pair rising three times, falling twice, and trading flat on one occasion. That said, the slightly longer-term returns have been poor, with an average 1-month (21-day) return of -1.8% and an average 1-quarter (63-day) return of -5.5%.

Of course, this study features an exceedingly small sample size with just a handful of prior occurrences (and my compliance department will inevitably implore me to emphasize that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results), but based on the historical track record at least, USD/CAD bulls may want to exercise patience as we head into the holiday season.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis – USD/CAD Daily Chart

USDCAD_CANADIAN_DOLLAR_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_10162024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

From a more traditional technical analysis perspective, USD/CAD formed a “Shooting Star” candlestick formation yesterday; For the uninitiated, this pattern shows an intraday shift from buying to selling pressure and is often seen at near-term tops in the market.

With yesterday’s reversal taking place at a logical resistance level (the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the August-September drop), with the 14-day RSI in overbought territory, the case for a drop is more compelling. To the downside, a near-term retracement toward 1.3700 or previous-resistance-turned-support at 1.3625 could be in play. Only a break above yesterday’s high near 1.3835 would erase the near-term bearish bias.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD CAD Forex Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 01:00 AM
    canada_04
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 20, 2025 05:00 PM
      USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 19, 2025 04:45 PM
        usdcad_03
        USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Unfazed by CPI as Trump Tariffs Loom
        By:
        David Song
        February 18, 2025 04:08 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.