Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains Susceptible to Trump Tariffs

USD/CAD appears to be defending the January low (1.4486) even as US President Donald Trump delays tariffs for Canada.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 8:00 AM
USD_candlestick
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD appears to be defending the January low (1.4486) even as US President Donald Trump delays tariffs for Canada, but the exchange rate may no longer track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.4315) as it trades below the moving average for the first time since October.

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains Susceptible to Trump Tariffs

USD/CAD may consolidate over the coming days as it snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows, but the ongoing adjustments in US trade policy may continue to influence the exchange rate as the Trump Administration pushes back the 25% tariff on Canadian goods for one-month.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 02072025

It remains to be seen if the Federal Reserve will respond to the shift in fiscal policy as Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify in front of Congress, but more of the same from the central bank may fuel the recent decline in USD/CAD as the ‘median participant projects that the appropriate level of the federal funds rate will be 3.9 percent’ at the end of this year.

At the same time, the Bank of Canada (BoC) may further embark on its rate-cutting cycle as the tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration raises the threat of a trade war, but it seems as though the central bank is nearing its neutral rate as Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. acknowledge that ‘the cumulative reduction in the policy rate since last June is substantial.’

In turn, the BoC may adjust its forward guidance over the coming months as ‘lower interest rates are boosting household spending,’ but developments coming of the US may continue to sway USD/CAD as president actions taken by the Trump administration clouds the outlook for the global economy.

With that said, USD/CAD may attempt to retrace the decline from the monthly high (1.4793) as it snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows, but the weakness in the exchange rate may persist should it fail to defend the January low (1.4486).

USD/CAD Price Chart – Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 02072025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD trades within the opening range for February as it holds above the January low (1.4486), with a move back above the 1.4480 (100% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4510 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region bringing the 1.4600 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4660 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) zone on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around the monthly high (1.4793), but USD/CAD may face a further decline as it trades below the 50-Day SMA (1.4315) for the first time since October.
  • Failure to defend the January low (1.4486) may push USD/CAD towards 1.4210 (78.6% Fibonacci extension), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.4110 (50% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Snaps Back Ahead of January Low

USD/JPY Pushes Below January Range Ahead of US NFP Report

Gold Record High Price Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: USD CAD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: Focus Turns to US Inflation Data in Week Ahead
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vertical as Trump Tariffs Risk Trade War
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
February 7, 2025 08:00 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
February 7, 2025 07:26 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bulls Emerge
February 7, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

USA flag
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
By:
James Stanley
February 7, 2025 07:26 PM
    USD/CAD: Jobs Data Collision Could Cement Loonie’s Reversal
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 7, 2025 04:51 AM
      adp_04
      USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 7, 2025 04:39 AM
        canada_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
        Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Snaps Back to Support, What's Next?
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 6, 2025 07:24 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.