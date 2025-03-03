Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Persists with Trump Tariffs on Track

USD/CAD stages a seven-day rally as US President Donald Trump states that the 25% tariffs for Canada will go into effect on March 4, with the reciprocal tariffs scheduled for April 2.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 8:28 PM
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD stages a seven-day rally as US President Donald Trump states that the 25% tariffs for Canada will go into effect on March 4, with the reciprocal tariffs scheduled for April 2.

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Persists with Trump Tariffs on Track

USD/CAD may further retrace the decline from the February high (1.4793) as the transition in US trade policy puts pressure on the Bank of Canada (BoC) to pursue an accommodative stance, and the central bank may overshoot the neutral rate amid the rising threat of a trade war.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, the Canadian Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the next BoC meeting on March 12 as Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. acknowledge that ‘a protracted trade conflict would most likely lead to weaker GDP,’ and the central bank may keep the door open to implement lower interest rates in 2025 in an effort to prevent a recession.

With that said, a further advance in USD/CAD may push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory for the first time since December, but the exchange rate trade within the February range should it track the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.4351).

USD/CAD Price Chart – Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 03032025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD stages a seven-day rally for the first time since October to climb back above the 1.4470 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.4510 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region, with a move above 70 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) likely to be accompanied by a further advance in the exchange rate like the price action from last year.
  • Need a break/close above the 1.4600 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4660 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) zone bringing the February high (1.4793) on the radar, with a close above 1.4790 (50% Fibonacci extension) opening up 1.4910 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).
  • However, lack of momentum to hold above the 1.4470 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.4510 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push USD/CAD back towards the 1.4210 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4270 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) zone, with the next area of interest coming in around the February low (1.4151).

Additional Market Outlooks

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Vulnerable to ECB Rate Cut

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound Retrained by Slowdown in US PCE

AUD/USD Negates Ascending Channel amid Five-Day Selloff

GBP/USD Climbs to Fresh Monthly High to Approach Channel Resistance

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: USD CAD Tariff David Song

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
Today 07:44 PM
Bitcoin Analysis: Bullish Momentum Returns as Price Reclaims the $90,000 Level
Today 06:03 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Vulnerable to ECB Rate Cut
Today 06:00 PM
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable Bullish Continuation
Today 04:52 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD rebounds but can gold miners finally catch up?
Today 12:30 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Persists with Trump Tariffs on Track
By:
David Song
Today 08:28 PM
    canada_04
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jump, CAD Punished by Trump Tariffs
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 28, 2025 05:35 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Forex Seasonality – March 2025: USD/JPY Bounce Potential Amidst Quieter Price Action?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 28, 2025 02:48 PM
        USD_GBP_EUR
        USD Soars, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, slide on ‘Pricey’ GDP Figures Ahead of PCE
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 27, 2025 10:20 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.