Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jumps with Trump Tariffs to Hit in April

USD/CAD jumps to a fresh weekly high (1.4366) as US President Donald Trump states that the tariffs for Canada will go into effect on April 2.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 8:20 PM
usdcad_03
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD jumps to a fresh weekly high (1.4366) as US President Donald Trump states that the tariffs for Canada will go into effect on April 2, and the exchange rate may appreciate over the remainder of the month as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jumps with Trump Tariffs to Hit in April

Keep in mind, USD/CAD broke out of the range bound price action from last week following the failed attempts to test the monthly low (1.4151), and the ongoing change in US trade policy may continue to produce headwinds for the Canadian Dollar as the Bank of Canada (BoC) acknowledges that ‘a protracted trade conflict would most likely lead to weaker GDP and higher prices in Canada.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In response, the BoC may pause its rate-cutting cycle as the ‘Bank is committed to maintaining price stability for Canadians,’ but the threat of a trade war may push Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. to further ease monetary policy in 2025 as ‘the resilience of Canada’s economy would be tested.’

With that said, the looming US tariffs may keep USD/CAD afloat as it fuels speculation for lower interest rates in Canada, but the exchange rate may consolidate over the coming days should it snap the recent series of higher highs and lows.

USD/CAD Price Chart – Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 02262025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD stages a four-day rally following the failed attempt to test the monthly low (1.4151), with a break/close above the 1.4470 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.4510 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region bringing the 1.4600 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4660 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) zone on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.4790 (50% Fibonacci extension), but lack of momentum to hold above the 1.4210 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4270 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) zone may push USD/CAD back towards the monthly low (1.4151).
  • A break/close below 1.4110 (50% Fibonacci extension) opens up the 1.3940 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.4000 (62.8% Fibonacci extension) region, which incorporates the December low (1.3991), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.3850 (50% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Climbs to Fresh Monthly High to Approach Channel Resistance

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance

USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: USD CAD Tariff David Song

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD Retrace for Fourth Day Despite Tariff Delay Hopes
Today 10:23 PM
EUR/USD Resistance Rejection as Trump's 25% Tariff Hits Headlines
Today 07:44 PM
GBP/USD Climbs to Fresh Monthly High to Approach Channel Resistance
Today 05:15 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Index tests 6000 level as Nvidia rallies ahead of earnings
Today 04:38 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Nvidia's earnings
Today 01:30 PM
EUR/USD Outlook: Can the pair stage clean breakout above 1.05?
Today 12:59 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

USD_candlestick
AUD/USD, USD/CAD Retrace for Fourth Day Despite Tariff Delay Hopes
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:23 PM
    usdcad_03
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jumps with Trump Tariffs to Hit in April
    By:
    David Song
    Today 08:20 PM
      USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 03:56 AM
        Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 24, 2025 05:09 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.