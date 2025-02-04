Canadian dollar forecast: USD/CAD and EUR/CAD – Technical Tuesday

FX pairs like the EUR/CAD may ease back further following yesterday’ decision by Trump to delay the tariffs on Canada. That decision means the near-term Canadian dollar forecast is no longer bearish, making the EUR/CAD an ideal pair to look for bearish setups on for CAD bulls. Meanwhile, USD/CAD is beginning to look rather interesting.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:30 PM
Bank notes of different currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Tariffs remain the hot topic in the markets. A last minute decision to postpone 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico by Trump following discussions with the leaders of countries, sent risk assets higher and relieved pressure on the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso on Monday. However, a 10% tariff on China took effect today, with Beijing retaliating with new tariffs of its own on selected US imports. Therefore, the threat of a trade war between the world's largest economies remains, even if deals with America’s neighbouring countries suggest Trump is willing to negotiate on making deals that work for all parties. However, striking deals with China and the eurozone might be a lot more complicated and will take longer than it did in the case of Canada and Mexico. After all, for those countries it was just a matter of border security that was the main issue. For China and the Eurozone, it is a lot more than that. Therefore, markets may remain in a cautious mode for a while yet. For FX, this means that pairs like the EUR/CAD may ease back further following yesterday’ decision by Trump to delay the tariffs on Canada. That decision means the near-term Canadian dollar forecast is no longer bearish, making the EUR/CAD an ideal pair to look for bearish setups on for CAD bulls. Meanwhile, USD/CAD is beginning to look rather interesting, though a further bout of bearish price action would be required to firmly shift momentum in favour of the bears in the near term.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

 

Canadian dollar forecast: EUR/CAD could come under pressure

 

Considering the fallout from Trump’s handling of the tariff threat against Mexico and Canada, sentiment in the eurozone has seen a lift, driven by hopes that a deal can be reached, and outright protectionism avoided. That said, caution remains the order of the day. While Trump’s decision to hold off on tariffs against the US’s immediate neighbours was partly influenced by border security, the same logic doesn’t apply to the EU. On this front, he has the luxury of playing the long game, leaving tariffs in place for an extended period to exert maximum pressure before coming to the table. Unlike Canada and Mexico, tariffs on the EU would be rooted in trade imbalances, typically requiring lengthier negotiations. 

 

Against this backdrop, a sustained euro rally seems far from certain. Trump has already signalled that the EU could be next in line for trade action, and investors may see better opportunities in currencies that have already weathered the worst of protectionist pressures, unlike the euro, which may still have the toughest battles ahead. This makes the EUR/CAD a firm favourite for the CAD bulls.

 

EUR/CAD key levels to watch

 

Canadian dollar forecast

 

The EUR/CAD formed a bearish outside candle on Monday to close well below the key 1.50 handle, before ending the session at just above the 200-day moving average near the 1.49 handle. Given the breakdown of 1.5000 support, the short-term path of least resistance on this pair is now to the downside. If rates now move and hold below Monday’s low of 1.4885, then that could potentially pave the way for follow-up technical selling towards 1.4800 next. The subsequent downside target would be the January low at 1.4685. That said, we now need to see quick downside follow-through. If that doesn’t happen, then the bears may wish to proceed with a bit of care. All bearish bets would be off should the EUR/CAD close back above the broken 1.50 handle now.

 

Meanwhile, the USD/CAD pair is also starting to look interesting – although some further bearish price action is needed to tilt the balance in the bears’ favour in the near-term.

 

USD/CAD technical analysis and levels to watch

 

USD/CAD forecast

 

The USD/CAD initially rallied on Monday to break above both the March 2020 high of 1.4668 and the January peak of 1.4690, rising to a session high of 1.4793, before slumping on the back of news of tariffs being delayed. The resulting price action was a long-legged inverted hammer candle, which is typically found at the top of major swing points. However, similar candle patterns have recently been created but there haven’t been much downside follow-through. Therefore, the bears may wish to see some real downside follow-through now to convince them that at least a near-term peak may have been formed on this pair.

Indeed, the USD/CAD has not yet broken the key 1.4400 support area yet, despite that sharp reversal. Here, prior resistance meets the 21-day exponential average and a rising trend line. A decisive close below this level should therefore pave the way for fresh technical selling that may see rates go on to break below the recent low of 1.4261.

Meanwhile, resistance is now seen around 1.4500, which was already tested earlier in the session, and it held – for now. Above this level, the area between the highs of 2020 and 2016 i.e., 1.4668-1.4690 range marks the next key resistance zone to watch.

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: USD CAD EUR CAD Technical Tuesday Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
Today 08:40 AM
USD/CNH: China Fires Back with Tariffs as Markets Brace for Fallout
Today 06:27 AM
Gold and copper prices could be set to converge
Today 05:24 AM
USD/CAD: Trade Whipsaw Signals Reversal as Tariff Threat Eases
Today 12:31 AM
Expansive ISM, hot GDP estimate leaves no wriggle room for Fed doves
Yesterday 10:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

USD/CAD: Trade Whipsaw Signals Reversal as Tariff Threat Eases
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:31 AM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    USD/CAD Clears 2020 High as Trump Tariff Looms
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 05:08 PM
      canada_09
      Tariff Truce Before the Trade War Even Starts? USD/CAD and USD/MXN in Focus
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 02:54 PM
        US_flag_G_Washington
        USD Surges as Trump’s Tariffs Bite—EUR, CNH Slide, CAD Slumps to New Lows
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 01:23 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.