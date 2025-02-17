Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Heavy as Tariff Shock Fades, US Data Softens

USD/CAD is under pressure as soft US data and fading tariff fears shift sentiment. With Canada’s economy surprising to the upside, is the pair setting up for a deeper unwind?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:06 AM
canada_06
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • USD/CAD pressured as US data softens and Canadian economy outperforms
  • Tariff concerns a fading force in driving USD/CAD volatility
  • Canadian inflation looms, but GST distortions may limit its impact on the trend

Summary

USD/CAD is trading heavy ahead of Tuesday’s Canadian inflation report, weighed down by softer US economic data and fading sticker shock from US trade policy headlines. With Canadian data impressing at rates not seen since mid-2024 and February's steep reversal from 22-year highs increasingly resembling a cyclical top, the key question now is whether this marks the start of a more significant unwind of earlier USD/CAD gains.

US Economic Exceptionalism Wavering

US economic exceptionalism—you’ve no doubt heard the phrase often in recent years. Of all the world’s advanced economies, the US has consistently outperformed while others have struggled. Even with what the Fed considered highly restrictive monetary policy and a strong dollar, US growth has not only held up but remained at levels that, historically, could reignite inflationary pressures.

But is the tide turning on that narrative?

It’s hard to say definitively—and it’s certainly not the Trump Administration’s plan—but some recent signals suggest the story may be shifting.

Citi’s US economic surprise index—shown in the chart below—questions the economic exceptionalism tag, having slipped into negative territory after last Friday’s significant US retail sales miss for January. While the index only measures data performance relative to forecasts—not actual activity, which remains robust—it still plays a key role in shaping sentiment around the US economy, interest rates, and the dollar.

US-Canada economic surrpises Feb 17 2025

Source: Refinitiv

The same applies to other nations. Canada’s economic surprise index, shown in the bottom pane above, indicates its data is now beating expectations at rates rarely seen in the past year.

North of the border, expectations were likely so low that upside surprises became inevitable. South of the border, persistent outperformance and optimism around pro-growth policies meant that even decent US data is now often fails to impress. 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

USD/CAD: Cyclical Peak Hit?

Put the two trends together and it’s no surprise USD/CAD has backed away from recent highs. More than that, the sharp reversal from 22-year highs in early February increasingly looks like a cycle peak. Sticker shock from tariff threats is fading just as relative economic performance narrows, leaving USD/CAD trading heavy.

CAD Feb 17 2025

Source: TradingView

The price broke through multiple support levels late last week after failing above the 50-day moving average, taking out 1.4270 and 1.4195 before unsuccessfully retesting the latter from below over the past two sessions. Even amid volatility from tariff headlines and key economic data, USD/CAD has consistently respected known levels, trading as a sell-on-rallies play in February—reinforced by momentum indicators like RSI (14) and MACD which continue to generate bearish signals. The near-term bias remains to the downside.

Beyond 1.4195, downside levels include 1.4090, the December double bottom at 1.3932, and the 200-day moving average. On the upside, 1.4270 has acted as a cap for much of the past fortnight, alongside minor resistance at 1.4372. That zone could prove tough to crack this week without a major escalation in US trade tensions or an ice-cold Canadian inflation print.

As for Tuesday’s CPI report, the data will be skewed by a temporary GST holiday, potentially distorting the signal. That raises doubts about whether it will have enough weight to disrupt the prevailing USD/CAD trend.

Canada Inflation Feb 17 2025

Source: TradingView

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas USD CAD

Latest market news

View more
Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
Today 04:22 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
Today 01:33 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
Yesterday 11:11 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Downtrend Intact as Yen Sensitivity to BoJ Grows
Yesterday 10:19 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
Yesterday 02:00 PM
DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

gold_02
Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:33 AM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:11 PM
      japan_05
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Downtrend Intact as Yen Sensitivity to BoJ Grows
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:19 PM
        Molten metal
        Iron Ore Surges as Cyclone Zelia Threatens Pilbara Supply
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 14, 2025 03:47 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.