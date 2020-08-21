Canadian ADP employment change showed that 1.150 million jobs were created in July (vs 0.95 million expected). See the key USD/CAD levels in this video !
Latest market news
Today 03:34 PM
Today 12:00 PM
Today 08:40 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
March 5, 2024 04:36 AM
March 4, 2024 12:30 PM
March 4, 2024 05:36 AM
March 4, 2024 01:59 AM