Canada Strong jobs data

Canadian ADP employment change showed that 1.150 million jobs were created in July (vs 0.95 million expected).

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 21, 2020 4:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Canadian ADP employment change showed that 1.150 million jobs were created in July (vs 0.95 million expected). See the key USD/CAD levels in this video !


Related tags: Forex Forex CAD

Latest market news

View more
NFP Preview: Is the US Dollar Poised for a Bounce Back?
Today 03:34 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises on signs of the jobs market cooling
Today 02:08 PM
FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:40 AM
This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
Today 05:03 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
Today 02:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
By:
Matt Simpson
March 5, 2024 04:36 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – March 4, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 4, 2024 12:30 PM
      canada_02
      USD/CAD falters at 1.36 ahead of ISM, BOC, NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 4, 2024 05:36 AM
        USD/JPY, WTI crude oil, gold analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 4, 2024 01:59 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.