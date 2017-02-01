Can the Fed steal the limelight from Trump
The first FOMC meeting of the year will conclude today, when the Fed announces its latest policy decision and releases a statement. There will be […]
The first FOMC meeting of the year will conclude today, when the Fed announces its latest policy decision and releases a statement. There will be […]
The first FOMC meeting of the year will conclude today, when the Fed announces its latest policy decision and releases a statement. There will be no press conference from governor Yellen, and no change to the dot plot of interest rate expectations, these won’t be updated until March, instead the focus will be on the statement.
Key things to watch out for include:
It is also worth noting that new FOMC members will vote this year, and the make-up of the Fed will tilt slightly more to the dovish side. Thus, the bar to unwinding QE and a near-term rate hike remains high, at this stage.
Potential market opportunities:
The dollar has fallen sharply as we head into this meeting, thus, on balance, there is a slightly larger risk of a recovery on the back of today’s Fed announcement. For the dollar index, 100.00 is a key resistance level. If the dollar index remains below critical support at 99.60 – the 100-day sma – then a recovery could be harder to achieve. USD/JPY is also likely to be sensitive to the Fed decision, especially after the BOJ committed to maintain its monetary stimulus at its meeting earlier this week. Any sign that the Fed could hike rates before June, may trigger a large reversal in this pair, and 115.00 could come back into view.
On the stock market front, the S&P 500 and the Dow managed to claw back some losses before the market close on Tuesday, even though investors are jittery. We would point out that there is the chance that US stocks could recover on Wednesday, after the Russell 2000, a small cap index and also considered a lead market indicator, rallied more than 1% in yesterday’s session. If the Fed statement does sound more dovish than expected, then this could trigger a deeper recovery in the US stock market.