Can the Fed disrupt the GBPUSD rally

Ahead of this evening’s FOMC meeting, the pound is the strongest performer in the G10 FX space. Sterling is still benefitting from the decent GDP […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 29, 2015 5:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Ahead of this evening’s FOMC meeting, the pound is the strongest performer in the G10 FX space. Sterling is still benefitting from the decent GDP figure released on Tuesday, which has triggered a 150 pip rally in two days, not bad for end of July markets.

As we lead up to the FOMC meeting, GBPUSD is currently above the most recent peaks on 17th and 23rd July, and is at its highest level of the month so far. The recent advance in cable is also important from a technical perspective, as this pair is now above the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 1.5624, which was a key resistance level, is now key support, and signals a technical resumption of the former uptrend in this pair.

Can GBP strength last?

This depends on a few factors including:

  • A dovish Fed statement post this evening’s FOMC meeting.
  • Weaker than expected US Q2 GDP report on Thursday.
  • A hawkish tone to the BOE Inflation Report next week.

If the Fed statement is neutral and the US GDP report is roughly in line with expectations of 2.5%, then the focus may shift to next week’s BOE interest rate decision and Inflation Report, which have been lumped together for the first time. We will give you our preview on these key events later this week, but if the BOE can get the hawkish upper hand over the Fed then the future could look bright for sterling.

However, if the US data beats expectations, particularly GDP on Thursday, then it could weigh on GBP, as the headline UK Q2 GDP figure bellied some weakness in the detail of the report including flat construction growth.

The technical view:

As we mentioned, the break above the Ichimoku cloud top at 1.5624 is a bullish signal, which is now key support. Important resistance ahead of this level includes: 1.5810 – the high from end of June, then 1.5879 – the 50% retracement of the entire July 2014 – April 2015 sell off.

In the event that US data trumps the UK, then key support for GBPUSD lies at 1.5475 – the low from 23rd July, then 1.5401 – the 200-day sma.

However, if US events and economic data go in sterling’s favour over the next few days then we may see further upside in the medium-term.

Figure 1:

29_07_ci_chart1

Source: City Index, Data: Bloomberg

Related tags: FOMC GBP/USD Market Moving Events Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FOMC articles

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 30, 2025 06:40 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    FOMC Instant Reaction: Powell Threads the Needle, Longer Pause in Play?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 29, 2025 07:58 PM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        U.S. Dollar, USD/JPY: Are Yen Carry Unwind Fears Driving the Global Sell-Off?
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 27, 2025 07:42 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.