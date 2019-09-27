CADJPY May Be Ready for its Leg Lower

As long as CAD/JPY remains below 82.10, bears appear to be in control.

September 27, 2019 4:59 PM

CAD/JPY May Be Ready for its Leg Lower

CAD/JPY has been in a downtrend for almost a year now, after putting in a high of 89.23 back on October 4th of last year.  Will this move continue lower, or will it break out and move higher?  Today’s price action pushed higher to 81.83 and tested resistance early in the session, only to reverse and close in the middle of the range near 81.50. Bears have five reasons for the pair to continue to move lower on a daily timeframe:

  1. The 200 Day Moving Average comes in slightly above the day’s highs at 82.08
  2. The downward sloping trendline crosses just above near 82.04
  3. The daily candlestick is an inverted hammer, which indicates price can move lower
  4. Price today could not take out the psychological 82.00 level.  CAD/JPY crossed above 82.00 twice earlier in the month on September 11th and September 12th, only to close both days underneath.
  5. 82.03 is the 38.2% retracement level from the October 2018 highs to the January 3rd spike low, and the pair has yet to close above it.


Source: Tradingview, City Index

First horizontal support comes in at 80.25.  Below that, the recent lows could be tested from August 26th at 78.50.  If that level breaks, the lows from the spike down on January 3rd come into play at 77.50.

As long as CAD/JPY remains below 82.10, bears appear to be in control. 


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.