Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout

The 50 bp cut from the Bank of Canada was well priced-in ahead of this morning’s announcement, and several longer-term resistance levels sit overhead around 1.3900, 1.3950 and 1.4000.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
October 23, 2024 3:57 PM
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD Talking Points:

  • The Bank of Canada cut rates by 50 basis points at this morning’s meeting but given the reaction in USD/CAD that move was already priced-in ahead of time.
  • Interestingly as the USD has rallied aggressively against most major currencies over the past few days, USD/CAD is holding the same resistance that was in-play on Monday, explored further below.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

The global rate cut bonanza continued this morning with the Bank of Canada’s 50 bp move. This came with little surprise as the initial reaction in the major of USD/CAD was muted, with a grinding move around resistance of 1.3846. Perhaps more interesting is the deduction that USD/CAD had held around that resistance while USD has shown major breaks elsewhere, with EUR/USD and USD/JPY both putting in significant extension of trends in each respective pair.

In the early aftermath of the release, bulls are starting to show a greater push but the big question at this point is whether it’ll be enough to allow a significant breakout to the next resistance level up, around the 1.3900 handle.

 

USD/CAD Hourly Price Chart

usdcad hourly 102324Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/CAD on Tradingview

 

USD/CAD The Next 150 Pips Above

 

Given the natural cross-border trade between the US and Canada, there are a number of shared relationships to consider. There’s of course those that are doing business in both the US and Canada, from which a bit of natural speculation occurs. When the CAD is seen as cheap and the USD expensive, this can impact behavior and the opposite can be true when CAD is perceived as expensive and the USD less so. This is one of the reasons that the pair has built into a range over the past nine years with prices largely holding between 1.2000 and 1.4000 with the notable exception of the pandemic backdrop when the pair spent a couple months above the 1.4000 handle.

 

USD/CAD Monthly Price Chart

usdcad monthly 102324Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/CAD on Tradingview

 

But on a shorter-term basis it’s the 1.4000 level that’s seemed well-defended, with last year’s swing high showing six pipettes below the 1.3900 handle and the swing-high from the year before showing up just inside of 1.3950. This year, when panic was peaking in early-August and VIX spiked to it’s third highest level ever, price put in a temporary but brief break of 1.3900 to hold just below the 1.3950 level.

This isn’t to say that a 1.4000 break is impossible but given the backdrop its notable to consider that some large speculators and producers and businesses can look to take advantage of what’s perceived as a cheap Canadian Dollar should 1.3950 or 1.4000 come into play, and perhaps even to a lesser degree around the 1.3900 level.

This would also seem to solidify the rationale for why the move has stalled around the 1.3850 level that’s being tested right now, even as the USD has shown significant strength against most other major currencies in the past couple days.

 

USD/CAD Weekly Chart

usdcad weekly 102324Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/CAD on Tradingview

 

USD Near-Term Strategy

 

Despite the resistance potential that sits overhead, price action is objectively bullish at this point given the continued higher-highs and higher-lows that have printed; so we can’t quite say that it’s bearish from that perspective at this point with a fresh two-month-high showing up this morning.

If we do see a reprieve in the USD, which remains overbought as of this writing, that can begin to change but before sellers look to push bearish trends, they would likely want to wait for a violation of support to substantiate that strategy. The price of 1.3815 seems notable in that regards, as this was the support taken from prior resistance that held the lows ahead of the rate decision. Below that, there are Fibonacci supports at 1.3788 and 1.3769, after which the 1.3748 level comes into the picture and that’s another prior action support that’s confluent with a psychological level (1.3750).

 

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

usdcad four hour 102324Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/CAD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley CAD USD CAD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.