Burberry 4Q sales better than expected

Burberry, the luxury fashion house, posted 4Q retail like-for-like sales down 27%, slighter better than the 30% drop expected by the Company, showing encouraging signs.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 22, 2020 4:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Burberry’s 4Q sales better than expected – Watch 1446p

Burberry, the luxury fashion house, posted 4Q retail like-for-like sales down 27%, slighter better than the 30% drop expected by the Company, showing encouraging signs. 

The company said: “we are not in a position to provide specific guidance for FY 2021 at this stage as it is currently challenging to predict the course of the pandemic and the longer lasting economic consequences. However, we currently have 50% of our store network closed and we expect our first quarter (to end June 2020) to be severely impacted with store closures likely to be at or near peak for most of the quarter."

Given current uncertainty, final dividend has not been declared. 

From a chartist’s point of view, the bullish engulfing pattern formed in March on a weekly chart is a sign of hope. Prices need to stand above 1209p to maintain the bullish bias.

A break above 1446p would deliver a bullish signal (buy stop) and would call for a short term rebound towards the 20WMA and horizontal resistance at 1640p. 

Alternatively, a push below 1209p would reinstate a bearish bias and would open a path to further decline towards 1017p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Earnings Equities Technical Analysis trading UK

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD outlook: Stronger EZ data underpins euro as dollar weakens
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:54 AM
Crude Oil, Nat Gas Analysis: Oil Inventories Increase and NGAS Next in Sight
Today 07:59 AM
WTI crude slides to range lows, nears sweet spot for longer-term bulls
Today 05:42 AM
EUR/USD on the ropes as US dollar bears back peddle
Today 05:03 AM
USD/JPY: Waning inflationary pressures, steady BOJ bond buying points to upside risks
Today 01:54 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Earnings articles

stocks_05
Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
By:
Fiona Cincotta
May 11, 2024 02:00 AM
    stocks_08
    DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Recapture Key Levels on Dovish Fed, Solid Earnings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 5, 2024 08:00 AM
      Feature image of stock market figures and indices
      Weekly equities forecast: Amazon, Apple & HSBC earnings previews
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 27, 2024 06:37 AM
        Laptop keyboard with social media likes and love icons
        DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2024 03:09 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.