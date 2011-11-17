Bulls and bears fight it out in Asian trading today

Asian stocks were weaker today on the back of negative offshore leads. Those hoping for policy reaction from China were also disappointed with the country’s […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 17, 2011 4:37 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks were weaker today on the back of negative offshore leads. Those hoping for policy reaction from China were also disappointed with the country’s central bank saying it’s not ready just yet to loosen its policy tightening controls.

The Australian market was in slightly positive territory, mainly on the back of resource stocks including the world’s largest miner by revenue – BHP Billiton.

The group held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today and management was upbeat about long term prospects, although did hose down near term optimism, citing global challenges are starting to impact its customers and pricing markets.

BHP CEO Marius Kloppers told shareholders “the heightened volatility and uncertain economic outlook are expected to continue to weigh on sentiment in the markets for our commodities”. BHP shares were 1.4% higher at the close.

In Japan, Olympus shares rebounded strongly after its President Shuichi Takayama told employees the firm has enough cash on balance sheet to keep the business going amid investigations into its disclosures. The stock was last trading flat after rising as much as 19% in early Tokyo trading.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.