BT Group earnings preview

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 11, 2021 10:58 AM
5 views
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

BT Group Earnings Preview | BT Group Share Price | BT Group Shares

When will BT report Q4 and FY results?

BT Group will release results covering both the fourth-quarter and the full-year to the end of March on the morning of Thursday May 13.

BT Group earnings consensus: what to expect

This is set to be the last set of annual results to be presented by BT chairman Jan du Plessis, who announced in March that he would be leaving sometime this year once a successor had been found, and there will be lots to watch out.

It is all change at BT. Not only is it having to navigate the pandemic, which has weighed demand from consumers and businesses, but it is currently trying to make itself fit for the digital age. It has been streamlining itself by selling off businesses in Spain, Latin America, France and, most recently, Italy. It has established a new technology unit named Digital to spearhead its transformation and deliver new growth. It is in the process of setting up a standalone procurement business, and has confirmed it is exploring how to take BT Sport to the next stage of growth by striking some sort of deal with partners, possibly with a big name like Amazon or Disney.

And, of course, it has the mighty job of rolling out 5G and faster fibre broadband to homes around the UK. It has now hooked up fibre broadband to 4 million homes, marking a solid start to its £12 billion investment to hook up 20 million homes over the next four to eight years. BT, which owns EE, has now launched 5G in 125 towns and cities. Major news on any one of these many issues has the potential to move shares.

In terms of financials, BT has said it is aiming to deliver normalised free cashflow of £1.3 billion to £1.5 billion in the recently-ended financial year, having raised the lower-end of that range a few months ago. Its guidance is for annual adjusted Ebitda of between £7.3 billion and £7.5 billion.

A Reuters-compiled consensus shows analysts are expecting annual revenue to decline by 6.5% to £21.4 billion and for reported profit after tax to plunge by almost 13% to £1.5 billion. Diluted earnings per share is expected to fall almost 19% year-on-year to 18.92 pence.

BT Group

FY2019/20

FY2020/21e

Revenue

£22.90 billion

£21.39 billion

Reported Profit After Tax

£1.73 billion

£1.51 billion

Diluted EPS

23.3 pence

18.92 pence

Where next for the BT share price?

BT’s share price has been trending higher since early November. It trades above its multi-month ascending trendline and above its 50 & 20 SMA on the daily chart showing an established bullish trend. 

The RSI has moved firmly into overbought territory so some consolidation or an easing back in the price could be on the cards. 

Whilst the price remains above 160p the near-term bullish trend remains intact. Should the buyers fail to come in at this level then a deeper decline towards 150p the 50 SMA could be on the cards.  

An upside target could be 180p the pre-pandemic December 2019 low. 

How to trade BT shares

You can trade BT shares with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘BT Group’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks earnings Earnings season

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Today 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Today 12:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
Today 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
Today 09:50 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 08:00 AM
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
Today 07:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:02 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 09:50 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Today 08:00 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 07:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.