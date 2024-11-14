British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD in Freefall- Support Ahead

British Pound plunged more than 3.2% off the monthly high with a break of the election range exposing key support. Battle lines drawn on the GBP/USD technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 14, 2024 2:03 PM
united_kingdom_01
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Short-Term Trade Levels

  • British Pound breaks November opening-range- plummets to multi-month low
  • GBP/USD now off nearly 6% from September / yearly high- major support pivot in view
  • Resistance 1.2731/73, 1.2857-1.29 (key), 1.3000/45- Support 1.2571-1.2613 (key), 1.2423, 1.2337/49

The British Pound is poised to mark a fifth consecutive-daily loss with GBP/USD plunging back below the 200-day moving average. A break of the November opening-range keeps the focus on a late-month low with price now approaching a major support pivot- risk for price inflection ahead. Battle lines drawn on the GBP/USD short-term technical charts.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

British Pound Price Chart-GBP USD Daily-Sterling Trade Outlook-GBPUSD Technical Forecast-11-14-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s British Pound Short-term Outlook, we noted that GBP/USD was testing a major pivot zone and that our focus was on a daily, “close with respect to 1.2857. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops- rallies should be limited to the weekly high IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below this pivot zone exposing a run towards the yearly open.”

Sterling held this support zone through US elections before finally breaking earlier this week. The decline has already plunged 3.2% off the monthly high with price testing support today at the lower parallel of a newly identified descending pitchfork off the yearly highs. Note that this slope converges on a key support zone just lower at 1.2571-1.2613- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the 2023 advance and the June / July swing lows. Risk for downside exhaustion / price inflection into this zone.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD 240min

British Pound Price Chart-GBP USD 240min-Sterling Trade Outlook-GBPUSD Technical Forecast-11-14-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD plummeting into the weekly open with a loss of more than 2.2% responding to slope support today in European trade. Initial resistance is now eyed back at 1.2731/77 with medium-term bearish invalidation now lowered to the March high-day close (HDC) / 38.2% retracement at 1.2857-1.2900. Ultimately, a breach / close above the July high / September low-day close (LDC) at 1.3045 would be needed to put the bulls back in control.

A break below this key pivot zone / 1.2571 would threaten another bout of accelerated declines within subsequent support objectives eyed at the 2022 December HDC at 1.2423 and the October 2023 high / 2024 LDC at 1.2337/49- both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion / prince inflection.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The GBP/USD breakdown is approaching a major support pivot and while a break of the monthly opening-range keeps the focus lower, the immediate decline may be vulnerable into this zone. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards the 1.26-handle- rallies should be capped by 1.2773 IF price is heading for a larger breakdown with a close below 1.2571 needed to fuel the next leg of the decline.

Keep in mind we get the release of UK GDP and US retail sales tomorrow with key UK inflation data on tap next week. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly closes for guidance. Review my latest British Pound Weekly Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Key GBP/USD Economic Data Releases

 UK US Economic Calendar-GBP USD Data Releases- GBPUSD Weekly Event Risk-11-14-2024

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

 

Related tags: Michael Boutros British Pound GBP USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      aus_02
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 08:07 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.