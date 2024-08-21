British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Testing 2024 Highs, PMIs on Tap

A confirmed GBP/USD break above previous highs in the 1.3050 zone opens the door for a continuation toward 1.3150, whereas a reversal near here could take the pair back toward previous-resistance-turned-support in the upper-1.28s next

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 21, 2024 3:13 PM
united_kingdom_02
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

GBP/USD Key Points

  • The UK economy is still performing well and showing consistent growth (>50) per recent PMI figures
  • Tomorrow’s Flash PMI reading will likely be the biggest economic release of the week for GBP/USD
  • A confirmed break above previous highs in the 1.3050 zone opens the door for a continuation toward 1.3150, whereas a reversal near here could take the pair back toward previous-resistance-turned-support in the upper-1.28s next

For economic data (if not necessarily price action) the first few days of this week have been a proverbial “calm before the storm.” Rather than key in to the third- and fourth-tier economic data releases just because they’re the only thing on the calendar, traders have been trying to frontrun the more significant economic developments scheduled for release in the back half of the week, including tomorrow’s Flash PMI surveys and Friday’s highly-anticipated Jackson Hole keynote speech by Fed Chairman Powell.

Keying in on the former, the UK was actually the best-performing developed economy in the first half of the year based on the timely PMI survey. Even after ticking down a bit this summer, the UK (green) economy is still performing relatively well and showing consistent growth (>50) by this measure:

COMPOSIT_PMIs_DEVELOPED_MARKETS_08212024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

With expectations centered on a reading in the mid-52s, tomorrow’s Flash PMI reading will likely be the biggest economic release of the week for sterling, which as we note below, is on testing a key level against the US dollar.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in H2 2024

British Pound Technical Analysis – GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBPUSDDAILYCHART08212024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the chart, GBP/USD has seen a tremendous surge over the past two weeks. Cable was trading closer to 1.2700 earlier this month before rising 8 of the last 9 days (and currently working on 9 of the last 10) to hit a 13-month high at 1.3050 as of writing.

Despite the impressive short-term momentum (or perhaps because of it), GBP/USD is now reaching an overbought extreme. As the subpanel on the chart above shows, the disparity of the currency pair from its 100-day MA has reached 3%, the most extreme deviation from its medium-/longer-term trend this year. Therefore, GBP/USD may be more vulnerable than usual to mean reversion if the UK PMIs come in below expectations (or developments on the US side of the Atlantic come in better than anticipated).

Regardless, the battlelines are clearly drawn – a confirmed break above previous highs in the 1.3050 zone opens the door for a continuation toward 1.3150, whereas a reversal near here could take the pair back toward previous-resistance-turned-support in the upper-1.28s next.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Technical Analysis Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBPUSD Climbs to 2025 Highs, Silver Holds Steady
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 21, 2025 09:03 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD Eyes December High amid Ascending Channel Formation
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 04:22 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        GBP/USD outlook: What now for pound after hot UK CPI?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 19, 2025 03:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.