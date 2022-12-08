Dow: Bright start may not hold for US stocks

It is possible that volatile market conditions might return after the relative calm in the last couple of months.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 8, 2022 4:12 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It has been a quiet-ish day in the markets, with many investors and traders sitting on their hands ahead of a very busy week of macro events next week. We have seen the earlier weakness in stock averages being bought after the US cash markets opened, with the dollar also softening across the board. Crude oil was unable to hold onto its earlier gains, after initially rising sharply on news Keystone oil pipeline was shut down following a leak. Will the major indices follow oil lower after a positive start in early US trade?

I wouldn’t be surprised if the markets were to give back their gains, after what has been a somewhat bearish last few days in the markets amid growing concerns over economic growth. In addition, there are so many event risks awaiting investors in the week ahead. Thus, investors may not be willing to buy every breakout, including this one.

Investors fear that volatile market conditions might return after the relative calm in the last couple of months. It is clear that the sharp central bank policy tightening will become less aggressive before rate hikes are paused altogether in the first half of next year. But that’s where the good news might end. Inflation may remain sticky, and the global economic slump is likely to worsen, thus holding back consumer spending. This could weigh on companies’ top and bottom lines, and excessive risk-taking by investors. Thus, European and US indices should remain under pressure, although China’s move away from Covid Zero policy may help keep the downside limited for the local markets.

In terms of the more immediate risks facing investors will be next week’s busy schedule of data and central bank meetings.

US CPI (Tuesday) is arguably going to be the most important macro data next week. US inflation has fallen to 7.7% from a peak of 9.1% in the summer, leading to speculation that the Fed is going to hike less aggressively moving forward, starting with a 50 basis point hike on Wednesday. CPI is expected to have eased for the fifth consecutive month to 7.6% in November.

A day after the CPI report, it will be the eagerly anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. After several 75 basis point rate hikes, the Fed has already hinted strongly to the market that it is going to hike by 50 basis points at this meeting. The key question will be about the pace of future rate hikes and the terminal interest rate. If the Fed hints at a 5% or higher terminal rate, then this could trigger a risk-off response in financial markets, and a rally for the dollar.

Central bank action is not going to end there, as we will have the likes of SNB, BoE and ECB all to look forward to Thursday of next week. You are spoilt for choice. It could well be the last hurrah for major market events before things start to wind down ahead of the Christmas holidays. They are all expected to hike their respective rates by 50 bps each.

Ahead of all that, the Dow was testing a key short-term resistance level around 33850 at the time of writing. This is the short-term resistance trend that has been established over the past few sessions. 

djia 

The Dow has been going lower in recent days after failing to hold above the August high. So far, the downside has been limited. But if the above macro concerns intensify as we think might be the case, then look out below.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Indices US30 Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 01:16 PM
    germany_01
    DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 24, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_02
      S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 23, 2025 08:00 AM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.