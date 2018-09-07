Brexit indecision causing market tunnel vision

The UK government remains deeply divided on what a Brexit deal should look like even as the eleventh hour draws near.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 7, 2018 7:05 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Earlier this week the shadow Labour Brexit minister Keir Starmer said that Labour would torpedo a UK free trade deal that is now being backed up EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier. It raises a big question mark over the prospects of the deal if it came into the House of Commons for a vote. 

The Canada-style proposal envisages no tariffs on imports and nearly avoids checks on imports. At the same time extreme Tory Brexiteers find Starmer’s ideas of closer ties with Europe unacceptable leaving little hope for middle ground.
 
Markets remain jumpy over the issue, particularly forex markets where the pound is pushed lower every time it raises its head a bit with the threat of the no-deal Brexit remaining the main concern. However, despite not being able to form a coherent trend higher the pound has also not seriously declined over the last year, instead trading in a bit of a tunnel between 1.1 and 1.15 against the euro. 

And, while Teresa May is frantically working to ensure favourable deals with other trade partners such as African and Asian countries, most notably China, the government is in the process of drawing up a plan B, a contingency that assumes a hard Brexit.

 As the Treasury gets ready for the UK autumn budget, Chancellor Philip Hammond is expected to avoid large-scale tax increases and spending cuts. 

The stock market is finding it harder and harder to trade upwards in the face of a looming no-deal Brexit. While on the one hand the slight weakening of the pound is helping UK exporters and an overall bouncy mood in US stock markets is also providing some upward lift, overall too large a segment of companies is going to be affected by Brexit for the FTSE 100 to hold its ground. 

On a six month basis the index has declined 7.22% compared with the Dow Jones Industrial Average which has bounced up 4.8% during the same period.

There is also the danger that many overseas investors are starting to sit on the side lines to see what the outcome of all this wrangling will be. There are very obvious fears that a drop in the pound occasioned by a hard Brexit or even an unfavourable deal could wipe out gains between now and March. 

This is focusing the minds of non-sterling investors including overseas funds, and removing some important buying activity from the market.


Related tags: Dollar Euro Sterling Barnier May Asia US UK 100 USD UK China Forex Brexit EUR Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.