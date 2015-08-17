Bottomless crude oil WTI likely headed towards 30 s

Crude oil started the new trading week under pressure once again as persistent oversupply concerns were exasperated by preliminary GDP data from Japan on Monday […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 17, 2015 4:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil started the new trading week under pressure once again as persistent oversupply concerns were exasperated by preliminary GDP data from Japan on Monday that showed the economy contracting last quarter. Though the contraction was slightly less than prior consensus expectations, the data raised questions as to the demand outlook for the world’s third largest economy and third biggest oil consumer.

This data from Japan compounds recent indications of a troubled economy in China, which is the second biggest consumer of crude oil.

Arguably more pressing than these new concerns over sustained global demand, however, are the ongoing conditions of global oversupply and overproduction. Last week, OPEC reported close to record levels of production for July, as the organization’s Persian Gulf members continue to staunchly refuse a cut-back. Oman’s oil and gas ministry also just reported that production levels climbed above 1 million barrels per day in July for the first time in the country’s history.

WTI Daily Chart

 

On top of all of this, the US oil rig count was reported last week to have risen for the fourth consecutive week, indicating growing production in the US as well.

If all of these overproduction conditions were not enough to weigh on the price of crude oil, there are still heavy concerns over the lifting of Iran sanctions that would result in a further supply glut from the addition of Iranian oil.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark for crude oil fell to a new six-year low just above 41.00 on Monday as supply and demand worries pressured prices. Last week, WTI had already broken down marginally below key support around the 42.00 level, which was established back in March. Now that this breakdown has occurred, persistent oversupply conditions and global under-demand projections could quickly push WTI below the 40.00 psychological level, with a major downside target around 35.00, which was last approached in late 2008.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.